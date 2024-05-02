Ride Safe, Ride Smart: Cycle Gear® and RevZilla's Guide to Motorcycle Safety Month

The nationwide retailers are bringing attention to the importance of rider safety this May through the Airbags Save initiative

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle Gear® and RevZilla® – the nation's leading retailers of motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories – are proud to launch Airbags Save – a multi-year, national safety campaign aimed at building public awareness for the use of wearable motorcycle airbags. In conjunction with the national effort in promoting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month this May, Cycle Gear® and RevZilla®, which are part of the Comoto Family of Brands, encourage all motorcyclists to prioritize safety on the road.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9266252-cycle-gear-and-revzilla-airbags-save-guide-to-motorcycle-safety-month/

The official support of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month on both the federal and state levels impresses the importance of the Airbags Save initiative. In a letter from the White House in 2022, The President emphasized the freedom, recreation and exploration that motorcycles offer to millions of Americans across the nation.

Despite the joys of riding, motorcycle riders face significantly higher risks of fatalities and injuries compared to those in passenger cars. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 83,000 motorcycle riders injured in 2021, with a staggering 5,932 fatalities, marking the highest number of motorcycle accident deaths in nearly five decades.

Thanks to the advancements in safety technology, there's now reason for optimism in the face of these statistics. Cycle Gear® and RevZilla® are at the forefront of this evolution, offering a variety of wearable airbags, including airbags that leverage AI technology to accurately monitor when to deploy the airbag in the event of a crash. Similar to the airbags found in cars, the wearable motorcycle airbags deploy in milliseconds to protect riders in the event of a crash or impact. These airbags provide essential protection for the vital organs, including the spine, ribcage and even the neck/collarbone area, reducing up to 93% of impact force and the risk of injury.

Recent research conducted by Darvin Research & Consulting sheds light on the concerns of loved ones of motorcycle riders. While most respondents were not aware of wearable airbag technology, when introduced to the concept, an overwhelming 96% expressed a desire for their loved ones to utilize this life-saving technology.

Stevan Popovich, President at Cycle Gear®, elaborates, "Our Airbags Save initiative aims to educate communities across the country about the benefits of wearable airbag technology. This technology has been reducing injuries in motorcycle racing for over a decade, enhancing safety for riders at the highest levels. We believe that if more riders wore an airbag, both riders and loved ones could rest easier. After all, it's no different than making sure your family members wear their seatbelts in a car."

Throughout Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and beyond, Cycle Gear® and RevZilla® encourage riders to prioritize safety through proper gear, training and responsible riding practices. Visit one of over 165 Cycle Gear® store locations in 43 states and learn more about the Airbags Save campaign at https://www.cyclegear.com/airbags and https://www.revzilla.com/airbags .

About the Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

