Ride sharing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ride sharing market size is estimated to grow by USD 86.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.45%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ride Sharing Market 2023-2027

Global ride sharing market - Five forces

The global ride sharing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global ride sharing market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global ride sharing market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (individual and business) and type (car and others).

The individual segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In ride sharing, privately-owned car drivers partner with a ride-sharing company to provide rides to commuters. These services are economical, which makes the ride cheaper for riders and more efficient for the driver. These factors will fuel segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global ride sharing market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ride sharing market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for smart transportation network systems is driven by the increasing number of cities and population growth in developed and developing economies. The growth of the ride sharing market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising middle-class population, growth in urbanization, and increasing emphasis by consumers on health and fitness. Thus, the market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global ride sharing market - Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing traffic congestion is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Traffic congestion is a result of factors such as rapid population growth, increasing GDP per capita, a surge in the number of working women, and exponential growth in urbanization.

Other factors include the rise in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motor or electric bikes and the availability of low-interest loans by financial institutions.

Ride sharing is considered a solution for traffic congestion, as it is a hassle-free, eco-friendly, and cost-effective mode of transport.

These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Dockless bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere without the need for parking or dock stations.

They come with GPS sensors, which reduces the chances of them being stolen or damaged.

Vendors are focusing on introducing a large number of dockless sharing bikes, as building a dock or parking station incurs huge costs.

Thus, the rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services is expected to support the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The risk of theft and the need for frequent maintenance are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. The widespread theft of bicycles is resulting in their scarcity.

Moreover, vendors need to send bicycles for maintenance frequently due to improper riding practices, frequent falls, and other reasons.

These factors are expected to hamper the global market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this ride sharing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ride sharing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ride sharing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ride sharing market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ride sharing market vendors

Ride Sharing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 86.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc, Bolt Technology OU, Cabify Espana SL, Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Ibibo Group Pvt. Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc, My Taxi Indi, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Share Now GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, Via Transportation Inc., and TomTom International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

