Ride the Rockies Puts Norwood on the Map

NORWOOD, Colo., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ride the Rockies, the iconic annual cycling event that draws over 2,000 riders from across the country and around the world, has chosen the southwestern Colorado community of Norwood to host the third day of the six-day, 418-mile ride that starts and ends in Durango.

"Norwood is an undiscovered cycling Mecca," said Doug Avery, Norwood resident and cycling veteran. "After 35 years of epic routes through just about every corner of Colorado, cyclists will finally have the chance to experience Norwood's low traffic, stunning views, and endless miles of magnificent riding with pavement, gravel, empty country roads and trail options for all cycling disciplines."

On the morning of June 16th riders will begin in Cortez, ride over Lizard Head Pass, then down the San Miguel Canyon with a final ascent up Wrights Mesa and into Norwood. If they can stay awake after one of the longest days of the year, participants may see the clearest starry night they've ever seen thanks to Norwood's recent designation as Colorado's first official Dark Sky Community www.darksky.org.

Touted as Colorado's "best-kept secret," Norwood www.norwoodcolorado.com is a quiet ranching community far from Front Range crowds. Located in close proximity to the stunning San Juan Mountains, the wild Uncompahgre Plateau, Utah's La Sal Range and Four-Corners Canyon Country, Norwood boasts small-town hospitality, year-round outdoor activities in every direction, and affordable housing for employees commuting to nearby Telluride.

"Now with cell towers and satellites, wide open spaces and limitless recreational opportunities, adventurous souls such as remote workers, artisans and young entrepreneurs have started moving to Norwood, putting down roots, starting families and careers, and striking a work/life balance away from crowded, expensive cities," said John Metzger of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce. "Norwood is part of Colorado's rural renaissance defined by lifestyle, affordability, and now a diverse economy less dependent on seasonal, boom-and-bust industries."

