Ride to End Alzheimer's Spin Challenge for Giving Tuesday on November 28

Prager Metis Invite All to Ride and Donate for Alzheimer's Association

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Giving Tuesday, the leaders behind Prager Metis, one of the nation's fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, will host The Accounting Industry Leadership Council Spin Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The country-wide virtual spin event will drive awareness for Alzheimer's Awareness Month while raising funding that will support the research needed to find a cure for the insidious disease.

Wendy and her sister, honoring their late mother.

The virtual cycle challenge is open to anyone with an indoor bike. Peloton users joining in on the ride will be using the hashtag #Ride2EndALZ. Those interested in supporting can also donate through The Accounting Industry Leadership Council fundraising page.

The event is free to participate in. Participants who raise $100 or more will receive swag gear and earn the official Ride to End ALZ medal. Peloton users are able to join a unique stack of classes on event day or join a special spin class on YouTube that can be done any time on Giving Tuesday.

The Ride to End Alzheimer's Spin Challenge is led by Prager Metis Partner Wendy Valentino in honor her late mother, Jean Selwyn. Shortly after losing her father, Jean was diagnosed with dementia, and Wendy and her sister watched the 15-year decline of their mother's memory and ability to function.

"My mom was sharp, ran the household, got her degree, and spent her life paying it forward from supporting special education to translating books into braille," said Wendy Valentino, Partner at Prager Metis. "The decline was a long journey, and I hope for her sake that she didn't know all that she went and was going through."

Prager Metis has a long-standing commitment to philanthropic work and the fight against Alzheimer's, as the CEO, partners and several team members have lost loved ones to the disease.

In 2020, Prager Metis challenged its peers and firms of all sizes to join the fight against Alzheimer's by creating the Alzheimer's Association Accounting Industry Leadership Council, which has raised over $3 million since inception. To date, Prager Metis has raised more money than any other accounting firm in the fight against Alzheimer's, including firms twice its size. Prager Metis is also the first recipient of the 2023 Rita Hayworth Award, which recognizes the firm's efforts and philanthropic work in support of the Alzheimer's Association.

"For Prager Metis, this fight is personal. I lost my own father to this disease and many of our people have experienced this deadly decline directly within their family," said Glenn Friedman, Prager Metis CEO and co-managing partner. "Our goal has always been how we can make this world better and we know by collectively supporting the Alzheimer's Association, change is possible for the six million and growing people who will be impacted."

For CPA firms looking to further the impact, more information can be found at the Accounting Industry Leadership Council website.

About Prager Metis CPAs

Headquartered in New York City, and with additional offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Prager Metis CPAs is an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC and one of the nation's fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is a Top 100 US Accounting Firm.

Media Contact:

847-977-5601

[email protected]

SOURCE Prager Metis