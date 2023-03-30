Ride Together and Save Together: KBO Bike Launches Spring Bundle Sale with Up to $900 in Savings!

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBO Bike, a leading manufacturer of affordable electric bikes, has announced its Spring Bundle Sale, offering customers an opportunity to purchase their favorite e-bikes at a discounted price of up to $900.

KBO Bike's Spring Bundle Sale is a perfect opportunity for customers to double their savings and double the fun. The sale includes various electric bike models and colors suitable for different riding needs, making it easier for riders to get everything they need in one go.

The bundle sale features several popular models, including the Breeze + Breeze Step Thru, Breeze + Tornado, and Hurricane*2, all of which are ideal for commuting, exercise, camping, picnics, and travel.

"We're excited to launch our Spring Bundle Sale, and we believe that it offers the perfect opportunity for riders to save on their favorite electric bikes," said Max, the founder of KBO Bike. "Whether you're commuting or exercising, our electric bikes are designed to provide an affordable, high-quality, and eco-friendly solution to your transportation needs."

KBO Bike specializes in producing affordable commuter electric bikes , and their slogan "keep biking on" emphasizes their commitment to providing eco-friendly and efficient transportation solutions. The company believes that electric bikes play a significant role in reducing pollution, and their products are a perfect fit for riders looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

The Spring Bundle Sale is available now on KBO Bike's website, and customers can purchase their favorite electric bikes at discounted prices. To learn more about KBO Bike's Spring Bundle Sale and other products, please visit https://kbobike.com/products/bundle-sale .

About KBO:

KBO Bike was founded by Max, who believed in offering high-quality electric bikes at an affordable price. The company strives to provide cost-efficient electric bikes for riders of all ages and backgrounds, and values customer satisfaction as a top priority. KBO Bike aims to be a lifetime partner for riders, helping them to achieve their transportation goals while also promoting a greener future.

To learn more about KBO Bike's story, please visit https://kbobike.com.

