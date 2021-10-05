Ride With Us! And Get In The Dirt

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has ever wanted to try riding dirt bikes can get their chance at Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia. Overland Expo, the premier overlanding event series in the world, will be at Oak Ridge Estates on October 8-10, 2021.

Attendees who have never ridden a motorcycle before can experience the joy of their first dirt bike ride with the help of Motorcycle Safety Foundation certified coaches within 45 minutes! Tickets for Overland Expo East are available for purchase here.

The Motorcycle Industry Council's Ride With Us Moto Intro program is a free experience for Overland Expo ticket holders interested in experiencing their first ride. Dirt bikes, riding gear, coaching, and FUN are provided.

"Dirt bikes are a ton of fun and are a great way to spend time outside with family and friends," said Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion. "With the Ride With Us Moto Intro, people can try riding in a pressure-free environment and see if they want to take the next step towards becoming a rider. We're excited to offer this introductory experience that allows you to try riding prior to committing to taking a class – and best of all, it's free!".

Off-highway motorcycle sales were up 46.5% in 2020, and dual-purpose motorcycles, which are street legal machines also designed for off-road, were up 22.1%. Sales in 2021 remain strong and training sites for dirt riding and motorcycle licensing classes are booked months in advance.

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL

The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C.

