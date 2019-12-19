Ridecell Hires Lana Schuler, A Champion Of Customer-Driven Innovation, As Vice President Of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for shared and autonomous mobility operators, today announced it has hired Lana Schuler as VP of Product. Ms. Schuler will map a product vision that combines innovation with customer and partner needs. Her expertise in creating game-changing products for large corporations like eBay and Neustar as well as startups will be vital to developing the Ridecell Platform.

"Lana knows how to lead and build consensus across global teams while creating visionary products for customers and partners," said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO. "As Ridecell accelerates growth around the world, her track record of bringing successful products to market will be vital. We're thrilled to have Lana join the Ridecell team."

Ms. Schuler comes to Ridecell from BusinessWire, where she was instrumental in transforming the BusinessWire product offering into a multi-media, interactive communications platform, and managing product partnerships. Prior to BusinessWire, Ms. Schuler worked for Neustar developing cutting edge identity, data, and advertising solutions, which have been recognized as market-leading by major industry analysts, and at eBay driving auction monetization product strategy. Before working in Product Management, Ms. Schuler held roles managing and building engineering teams for companies like eBay, Shopping.com, Kana, and Homewarehouse.com.

"From eCommerce to advertising and consumer identity data, I thrive on helping to build products that are ahead of industry trends," said Ms. Schuler. "That's why I'm excited to join the Ridecell team. The future of transportation will impact us all, and Ridecell is the market leader catalyzing the global shift to sustainable mobility. I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead in working to shape our offerings and the market."

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Shared Mobility™ toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, Blu Smart, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 150 employees in offices across the globe.

Media Contact:

Jane Gideon

Tel: 415-682-9292

Email: press@ridecell.com

SOURCE Ridecell Inc.

Related Links

http://ridecell.com

