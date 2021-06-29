Ridecell Promotes Shiva Kumar to Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced it has promoted Shiva Kumar to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shiva joined Ridecell in 2019 as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Finance. During his tenure, Shiva has successfully led the latest financing round and played an important role in securing and strengthening long-term partnerships with industry ecosystem leaders and customers.

In his new role, Shiva will lead the company's finance, accounting, corporate development, and investor relations. He will continue to serve as part of the executive leadership team, play a key role in helping shape company strategy and long-term business planning, and drive strategic initiatives with customers, partners, and company stakeholders.

"At Ridecell, our mission is to move the world better through digital transformation," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Our success requires strong long-term partnerships with fleets, ecosystem leaders, and strategic financial investors. At a challenging time when COVID impacted many mobility companies, Shiva's vision and leadership have been key in helping Ridecell thrive and grow. We are excited to have Shiva take the CFO position at Ridecell. I look forward to partnering with him in the next phase of our growth."

Renowned for his mobility expertise, Shiva was previously with Jefferies, LLC, where he served as Senior Vice President and co-led the Mobility Technology investment banking practice. Prior to Jefferies, Shiva worked as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch, focusing on software and healthcare IT. Shiva earned a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mumbai), received his Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of California Los Angeles, and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Shiva holds seven U.S. patents and has published several papers in technical journals.

"The future of transportation and mobility remains exciting and is the passion behind what we do at Ridecell," said Shiva. "We are changing the way the world moves. From shared mobility to digitized fleet operations and maintenance, Ridecell is part of the transportation revolution. I look forward to working closely with Aarjav, the management team, the Board, shareholders, customers, and partners to capture the next phase of company growth."

Ridecell Inc. is leading the way in the digital transformation of fleet businesses and operations. The company's IoT-driven automation and mobility platform helps businesses modernize and monetize their fleets by combining data insights with digital vehicle control to turn today's manual processes into automated workflows. The result is unmatched levels of efficiency and control for shared services, motorpool, rental, and logistic fleets.

Today, Ridecell powers some of the most successful fleet businesses in cities across Europe and North America, including Gig Car Share from AAA and KINTO by Toyota Sweden. Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Madrid, Paris, Berlin, and India.



