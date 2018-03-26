RideCo and Grab expand partnership to provide dynamic shuttle services to corporate and consumer markets

With this expanded partnership, RideCo will now power several dynamic, on-demand services for Grab including: (a) short-distance trips within neighbourhoods, (b) long-distance trips between neighbourhoods, and (c) daily transportation for corporate clients' employees. Riders can book rides immediately or up to 7 days in advance. Within 12 weeks of the trial, ridership has already been growing at 15%+ per week.

James Ong, Head of GrabShuttle said, "At Grab, we have created a transport platform that caters to all passengers regardless of age, income or special needs. We are excited to expand our partnership with RideCo to provide greater speed and accessibility to our communities, while keeping cost extremely affordable. We believe that these dynamic shuttle bus and van services will complement the existing public transport network, allowing companies and individual consumers alike to benefit from shared transportation."

Prem Gururajan, CEO of RideCo stated, "Grab is at the forefront of innovation in the dynamic shuttle space in South East Asia. We are thrilled to partner with them. Their agile and innovative Grab Shuttle team has been a pleasure to work with. We look forward to supporting their corporate and consumer clients with the ground-breaking potential of dynamic shuttle technology."

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia's leading on-demand transportation and mobile payments platform. Grab solves critical transportation challenges to make transport freedom a reality for 620 million people in Southeast Asia. Grab's core product platform includes transport solutions for drivers and passengers with an emphasis on convenience, safety and reliability, as well as its proprietary mobile payments platform, GrabPay, which is increasing access to mobile payment solutions for millions of Grab riders and drivers across Southeast Asia and deepening financial inclusion in the region. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. For more information, please visit:http://www.grab.com.

About RideCo

RideCo provides microtransit technology and services to transportation operators globally. RideCo enables fleets of vans, shuttles and buses to become on-demand, shared and dynamically routed. For more information, visit:http://www.rideco.com.

