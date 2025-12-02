RideCo and Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Develop Plan for Modernized Paratransit Service for Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - RideCo, the on-demand transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S., announced today that it has won a contract with Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority MARTA to partner and provide Atlanta's new modernized paratransit service, replacing their legacy software. The deal will see RideCo and MARTA dramatically increase the efficiency and the convenience of the 200 plus vehicle ADA paratransit fleet.

Fundamental to MARTA's mission is to advocate for and provide safe, multimodal transit services that advance prosperity, connectivity and equity for a more livable region. The new initiative supports the mission through the following:

Modernizing Mobility Services: RideCo's technology will provide MARTA Mobility customers with new tools, including trip planning and real-time vehicle tracking, improving service quality and reliability.

RideCo's technology will provide MARTA Mobility customers with new tools, including trip planning and real-time vehicle tracking, improving service quality and reliability. Expanding Access through MARTA Reach: Launching in early 2026, MARTA Reach will offer an on-demand rideshare service across 12 zones, linking customers to locations within the zones and directly to major bus hubs and MARTA rail stations.

Launching in early 2026, MARTA Reach will offer an on-demand rideshare service across 12 zones, linking customers to locations within the zones and directly to major bus hubs and MARTA rail stations. Improving Flexibility and Reliability: On-demand service allows riders to book trips 15–30 minutes in advance, offering greater convenience while helping MARTA deliver more consistent on-time performance.

On-demand service allows riders to book trips 15–30 minutes in advance, offering greater convenience while helping MARTA deliver more consistent on-time performance. Accessibility and Inclusivity: RideCo will provide 35 ADA-accessible vans, ensuring the new service supports all customers, including those with mobility needs.

RideCo will provide 35 ADA-accessible vans, ensuring the new service supports all customers, including those with mobility needs. Strengthening MARTA's Transit Network: MARTA Reach is designed to complement the NextGen Bus Network, creating seamless multimodal trips and expanding access to the region's broader transit system.

"Partnering with RideCo to launch MARTA Reach marks a major step forward in delivering more flexible, reliable, and accessible transit for our customers," said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. "By bringing on-demand rideshare technology to our paratransit riders and the broader MARTA system, we're making it easier for people to get where they need to go and connect with our bus and rail networks, ensuring that every trip is more convenient and dependable."

"The team at MARTA is taking a real leadership approach as they reimagine their ADA paratransit service, and look for ways to improve flexibility, reliability and improve the rider experience overall," said Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO of RideCo. "Our team at RideCo is proud to work alongside the talented team at MARTA, to transition their paratransit service into a reimagined one, providing greater convenience for riders and superior efficiency for the agency."

About Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)

Established in 1971, MARTA is among the largest transit agencies in the U.S. and in 2024 received the Outstanding Public Transportation System Award from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). MARTA provides 95 percent of the public transit trips in the metro Atlanta region with 110 fixed bus routes, 38 heavy rail stations, 2.7 miles of light rail, and on-demand paratransit services. MARTA is primarily funded by a 1 percent sales tax in Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties and a 1 1/2 percent sales tax in the City of Atlanta. MARTA's FY 2026 operating and capital budgets total $1.5 billion. To learn more visit www.itsmarta.com.

About RideCo

RideCo is the on-demand transit technology leader serving 5 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. Trusted by transit agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Philadelphia, Houston and San Antonio. Scores of others have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's dynamic transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded five U.S. patents, including # 10,248,913; 10,853,743; 11,429,910: and 12,051,020. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

