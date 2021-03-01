RideKleen and Uber Expand Vehicle Sanitization and Maintenance Program to 12 Additional U.S. Markets

"The progression of this collaboration is a testament to Uber's commitment to the safety of its drivers," said Pratik Patel, president of RideKleen. "Working together with Uber, we're making it easy for drivers to prioritize vehicle safety. We're eager for the continued growth of this program."

As part of the program, Uber drivers are provided access to pre-purchase PureProtect vehicle sanitization, as well as traditional RideKleen wash and vac services. In addition, Uber drivers will have the ability to schedule basic vehicle maintenance on items, such as oil changes, tire repair, rotation and repair, wiper blade replacement, battery replacement and air filter replacements. These services are being performed at various remote depots within the metro area, including local dealerships, auto repair service centers, Uber GreenLight Hubs, airport surrounding areas and other convenient and accessible locations.

RideKleen & Uber Market Expansion Calendar*:

March 2021:

Orlando, Fla.

Baltimore, Md.

Houston

Dallas

Washington D.C.

Los Angeles

Portland, Ore.

Seattle, Wash.

April 2021:

San Francisco

New Jersey

Chicago

Miami

* Timing subject to change.

"Safety is a top priority for us," said Shauna Theel, a senior manager of driver operations at Uber. "By extending this partnership with RideKleen to new markets, we hope to help drivers and their riders feel safe and confident."

RideKleen PureProtect

Safeguarding consumers engaging in ride-hailing, powered by the continuous swapping of passengers, requires regular disinfection or use of a solution offering lasting protection. PureProtect by RideKleen is an eco-conscious cleaner from Caring Brands that sanitizes, disinfects and protects the entire vehicle, including the interior cabin, A/C ventilation system, trunk and cargo areas. This EPA-registered and approved antimicrobial cleaner that is food safe and made in the United States is approved for use on hard and soft surfaces and kills up to 99.9% of germs, bacteria, mold, mildew, emerging viruses and harmful odor for up to 30 days post-treatment. According to a survey of drivers who received sanitization services, 90% of drivers said they feel better driving and delivering with Uber after using RideKleen services.

About RideKleen

RideKleen, a Cox Automotive brand within the company's Mobility Group, is the national leader in eco-conscious mobile car care and fleet maintenance services. Serving key metro markets across the U.S., RideKleen delivers operational excellence to reduce time out of service and increase the utilization of fleets and shared fleets. Learn more about RideKleen at www.ridekleen.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

