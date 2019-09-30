RideKleen Expands Nationwide Footprint, Delivering Mobile, Eco-Conscious Car Care at Every Turn

"RideKleen is a mobile car care company, but we're so much more," said Pratik Patel, CEO of RideKleen. "We're an innovation company – disrupting the industry and exciting our customers. We're a technology company – building new products and services that solve challenging problems for our partners. We're a conservation company – committed to leaving the world around us better than we found it."

Leading the Sustainable Car Wash Movement

Aligning with Cox Automotive's ambitious water conversation efforts through Cox Conserves, RideKleen is leading the sustainable car wash movement. RideKleen mastered the mobile eco-conscious car wash with steam-cleaning technology that uses less than one gallon of water to wash a vehicle compared to a commercial car wash that uses approximately 30-100 gallons per vehicle. This has contributed to an estimated 14 million gallons of water conserved since 2013, based on more than 475,000 vehicle washes conducted.

Going the Extra Mile to Keep Fleets on the Street

RideKleen's commitment to the environment is matched by its dedication to its customer relationships. To meet partners where their needs are, RideKleen has grown its team of full-time car care and fleet logistics specialists focused on providing a simple, scalable and sustainable way to maintain their vehicle fleets and help optimize utilization. Using real-time data and analytics, RideKleen's web portal and innovative mobile technology delivers efficiencies in scheduling and management for cleaning, inspection and vehicle maintenance for increased transparency with both partners and consumers.

About RideKleen

RideKleen, a Cox Automotive brand within the company's Mobility Group, is the national leader in eco-conscious mobile car care and fleet maintenance services. With coast-to-coast coverage, RideKleen delivers operational excellence to reduce time out of service and increase the utilization of fleets and shared fleets. Learn more about RideKleen at www.ridekleen.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

