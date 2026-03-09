RideNow Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Growth in Same Store Revenue, Gross Profit and Unit Volume in the Fourth Quarter

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW), ("we", "our", the "Company", or "RideNow"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Key Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024):

Powersports Revenue totaled $256.1 million

On a same store sales basis, Powersports Revenue was up 6.3%, driven by a 7.7% increase in unit sales

Powersports Gross Profit was $70.7 million, up 10.1%

Selling, general & administrative expense was $64.1 million, or 90.4% of total Company gross profit, compared to $64.2 million, or 95.1% of total Company gross profit

Net loss was $6.4 million, including a non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of $0.8 million related to the exit of the vehicle transportation services business, compared to a net loss of $56.4 million, which included a non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of $39.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $9.7 million from $2.2 million

Key Full Year 2025 Highlights (Compared to Full Year 2024)

Powersports Revenue of $1,073.9 million, a 6.7% decrease

On a same store sales basis, Powersports Revenue was down 4.6%, driven by a 1.7% decrease in unit sales

Selling, general & administrative expense was $256.3 million compared to $275.4 million, down 6.9%

Net loss improved 33.3% to $52.4 million compared to a net loss of $78.6 million, including non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $34.8 million and $39.3 million, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 40.4% to $46.2 million

Commenting on the quarter, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Quartieri said, "I am proud of our team and the substantial progress we have made on our "back to our roots" strategy, with momentum building through the fourth quarter. These performance gains are a clear indication we are on the right trajectory to deliver sustained growth and value creation for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter ($ in millions except units) 2025

2024

YOY Change Revenue $ 256.9

$ 269.6

(4.7) % Gross Profit $ 70.9

$ 67.5

5.0 % SG&A $ 64.1

$ 64.2

(0.2) % Adjusted SG&A(1) $ 59.9

$ 62.3

(3.9) % Operating Income (Loss) $ 5.4

$ (41.1)

NM Net Income (Loss) $ (6.4)

$ (56.4)

(88.7) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9.7

$ 2.2

340.9 %











Unit Retail Sales:









New Powersports 9,924

10,217

(2.9) % Pre-owned Powersports 4,125

3,925

5.1 %

Full Year 2025 Results

Full Year ($ in millions except units) 2025

2024

YOY Change Revenue $ 1,082.5

$ 1,209.2

(10.5) % Gross Profit $ 298.0

$ 314.3

(5.2) % SG&A $ 256.3

$ 275.4

(6.9) % Adjusted SG&A(1) $ 243.8

$ 270.0

(9.7) % Operating Loss $ (0.2)

$ (15.2)

(98.7) % Net Income (Loss) $ (52.4)

$ (78.6)

(33.3) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 46.2

$ 32.9

40.4 %











Unit Retail Sales:









New Powersports 38,459

42,464

(9.4) % Pre-owned Powersports 18,416

18,275

0.8 %





Full Year ($ in millions) 2025

2024

YOY Change Operating Cash Flow $ 15.9

$ 99.4

(84.0) % Capital Expenditures $ (5.6)

$ (2.0)

180.0 % Free Cash Flow(1) $ 10.3

$ 97.4

(89.4) %

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,





2025

2024

YOY Change Cash (unrestricted) $ 29.5

$ 85.3

(65.4) % Long-term Debt, including Current Maturities $ 207.6

$ 251.1

(17.3) % Principal of Long-Term Debt, including Current Maturities $ 218.8

$ 267.4

(18.2) % Non-Vehicle Net Debt(1) $ 189.3

$ 182.1

4.0 %

NM = not meaningful. (1) Adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Non-Vehicle Net Debt are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in accompanying financial schedules.

Fourth Quarter 2025 — Segment Results

Powersports Segment

Powersports as Reported Fourth Quarter $ in millions, except per unit 2025

2024

YOY Change Unit Sales (#)









Retail









New(1) 9,924

10,217

(2.9) % Pre-owned 4,125

3,925

5.1 % Total retail(1) 14,049

14,142

(0.7) % Wholesale 1,593

1,206

32.1 % Total Powersports Unit Sales(1) 15,642

15,348

1.9 %











Revenue









New retail vehicles(1) $ 133.5

$ 138.5

(3.6) % Pre-owned retail vehicles 45.8

41.3

10.9 % Wholesale vehicles 4.2

6.6

(36.4) % Finance & Insurance, net 24.1

22.6

6.6 % Parts, Services, and Accessories 48.5

47.2

2.8 % Total Powersports Revenue(1) $ 256.1

$ 256.2

— %











Gross Profit









New retail vehicles $ 17.6

$ 15.0

17.3 % Pre-owned retail vehicles 6.6

5.1

29.4 % Wholesale vehicles (0.3)

(0.5)

40.0 % Finance & Insurance, net 24.1

22.6

6.6 % Parts, Services, and Accessories 22.7

22.0

3.2 % Total Powersports Gross Profit $ 70.7

$ 64.2

10.1 % Powersports GPU(2) $ 5,032

$ 4,543

10.8 %

(1) Includes a reduction of $7.1 million in revenue and 585 units in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulting from the correction of an immaterial error related to fleet sales that were improperly recorded in prior periods in 2025. (2) Calculated as total powersports gross profit divided by total retail units sold.

Same Store Metrics(1) Fourth Quarter $ in millions, except per unit 2025

2024

YOY Change Same Store Units









Retail (#)









New vehicles 10,389

9,855

5.4 % Pre-owned vehicles 4,092

3,706

10.4 % Total retail 14,481

13,561

6.8 % Wholesale vehicles 939

759

23.7 % Total Same Store Unit Sales 15,420

14,320

7.7 %











Same Store Revenue









New vehicles $ 138.7

$ 133.8

3.7 % Pre-owned vehicles 45.6

38.9

17.2 % Total retail 184.3

172.7

6.7 % Wholesale vehicles 3.1

3.8

(18.4) % Total Same Store Vehicles 187.4

176.5

6.2 % Finance & Insurance, net 21.4

19.5

9.7 % Parts, Services, and Accessories 48.1

45.6

5.5 % Total Same Store Revenue $ 256.9

$ 241.6

6.3 %











Same Store Gross Profit









New $ 17.4

$ 14.1

23.4 % Pre-owned 5.9

5.4

9.3 % Total retail 23.3

19.5

19.5 % Wholesale vehicles (0.3)

(0.8)

(62.5) % Total Same Store Vehicles 23.0

18.7

23.0 % Finance & Insurance, net 21.4

19.5

9.7 % Parts, Services, and Accessories 22.4

20.5

9.3 % Total Same Store Gross Profit $ 66.8

$ 58.7

13.8 % Same Store Powersports GPU(2) $ 4,613

$ 4,329

6.6 %

(1) Same store metrics in the table above exclude the impact in all periods of fleet sales and stores permanently closed as of December 31, 2025. (2) Calculated as total same store powersports gross profit divided by total same store retail units.

Vehicle Transportation Services Segment



Fourth Quarter ($ in millions) 2025

2024

YOY Change Vehicles Transported (#) 1,158

22,212

(94.8) % Vehicle Transportation Services Revenue $ 0.8

$ 13.4

(94.0) % Vehicle Transportation Services Gross Profit $ 0.2

$ 3.3

(93.9) %

The Company ceased operations of the vehicle transportation services business line effective December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company generated $15.9 million in operating cash flow during 2025, ending the year with $29.5 million in unrestricted cash and $123.1 million of availability under its powersports floor plan lines of credit. During the year, the Company increased inventory $16.8 million and amounts payable under floor plans by $8.5 million. The Company repaid $61.1 million in principal amounts of debt during 2025.

Investor Conference Call

Company's management will host a conference call to discuss these results on March 9, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To access the conference call, United States callers may dial 1-800-717-1738 (1-646-307-1865 for callers outside of the United States) and enter conference ID 68502. A live and archived webcast will be accessible from RideNow's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ridenow.com.

About the Company

RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) is a powersports dealership group that partners with virtually every major powersports brand in the world, and we believe our powersports business is the largest powersports retail group in the United States. RideNow dealerships offer new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, as well as parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. We are one of the largest purchasers of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize our proprietary RideNow Cash Offer tool to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. To learn more, please visit us online at https://www.ridenow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-Vehicle Net Debt, and Adjusted SG&A (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

RideNow Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share amounts)

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Powersports vehicles $ 183.5

$ 186.4

$ 778.8

$ 842.6 Parts, service and accessories 48.5

47.2

197.8

206.2 Finance and insurance, net 24.1

22.6

97.3

102.4 Vehicle transportation services 0.8

13.4

8.6

58.0 Total revenue 256.9

269.6

1,082.5

1,209.2 Cost of revenue:













Powersports vehicles 159.6

166.8

672.2

738.6 Parts, service and accessories 25.8

25.2

105.5

111.7 Vehicle transportation services 0.6

10.1

6.8

44.6 Total cost of revenue 186.0

202.1

784.5

894.9 Gross profit 70.9

67.5

298.0

314.3 Selling, general and administrative 64.1

64.2

256.3

275.4 Impairment of intangible assets 0.8

39.3

34.8

39.3 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (1.9)

0.5

(1.9)

0.5 Depreciation and amortization 2.5

4.6

9.0

14.3 Operating income (loss) 5.4

(41.1)

(0.2)

(15.2) Other expense:













Floor plan interest expense (2.5)

(3.3)

(11.0)

(16.0) Other interest expense, net (9.4)

(11.9)

(41.5)

(48.1) Other income 0.1

0.1

0.6

0.5 Total other expense (11.8)

(15.1)

(51.9)

(63.6) Loss before income taxes (6.4)

(56.2)

(52.1)

(78.8) Income tax provision (benefit) —

0.2

0.3

(0.2) Net loss $ (6.4)

$ (56.4)

$ (52.4)

$ (78.6)















Weighted average shares-basic and diluted 38.1

35.7

38.0

35.4 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.17)

$ (1.58)

$ (1.38)

$ (2.22) Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end 38.2

37.7

38.2

37.7

RideNow Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions)



December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 29.5

$ 85.3 Restricted cash

13.4

11.4 Accounts receivable, net

28.9

30.5 Inventory

257.4

240.6 Prepaid expense and other current assets

5.5

3.6 Total current assets

334.7

371.4 Property and equipment, net

60.5

63.5 Right-of-use assets

150.4

157.1 Franchise rights and other intangible assets

127.0

161.9 Other assets

1.0

1.3 Total assets

$ 673.6

$ 755.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 77.7

$ 75.4 Vehicle floor plan notes payable

218.4

209.9 Current portion of long-term debt

0.4

39.1 Total current liabilities

296.5

324.4 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

207.2

212.0 Operating lease liabilities

128.0

129.8 Other long-term liabilities, including finance lease obligation

54.4

52.3 Total long-term liabilities

389.6

394.1 Total liabilities

686.1

718.5 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Additional paid-in capital

704.1

700.9 Accumulated deficit

(712.3)

(659.9) Treasury stock

(4.3)

(4.3) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(12.5)

36.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 673.6

$ 755.2

RideNow Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions)

Full Year

2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (52.4)

$ (78.6) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 9.0

14.3 Amortization of debt issuance costs 8.8

9.2 Stock-based compensation 2.1

4.6 Loss on sale of property (1.9)

0.5 Impairment on intangible assets 34.8

39.3 Deferred taxes —

(0.4) Gain on lease termination (0.4)

(0.9) Interest paid in-kind capitalized to debt principal 2.5

1.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 1.6

19.8 Inventory (16.8)

107.9 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1.6)

2.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1.7

6.2 Other liabilities 5.0

3.1 Floor plan trade note borrowings 23.5

(29.3) Net cash provided by operating activities 15.9

99.4 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisitions, net of cash received —

(0.7) Proceeds from sale of property 3.1

4.0 Purchase of property and equipment (5.6)

(2.0) Technology development (0.2)

(0.4) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2.7)

0.9 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Repayment of debt (61.1)

(36.0) Proceeds from issuance of debt 10.0

— Decrease in borrowings from non-trade floor plans (15.0)

(53.0) Net proceeds from common stock in rights offering —

9.8 Other (0.9)

(1.4) Net cash used in financing activities (67.0)

(80.6) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (53.8)

19.7 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 96.7

77.0 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 42.9

$ 96.7

RideNow Group, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

($ in millions)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net loss adjusted to add back interest expense, the impact of income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adds back non-cash stock-based compensation, management transition costs, certain litigation expenses not associated with ongoing operations, and other non-recurring costs and credits, as these recoveries, charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not necessarily an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Adjusted EBITDA is reduced by floor plan interest expense. Our industry typically treats interest expense on vehicle floor plan debt as operating expense, as vehicle floor plan debt is integral to our operations and is collateralized by our powersports vehicles.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics we use to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results and it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:



Fourth Quarter

Full Year

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (6.4)

$ (56.4)

$ (52.4)

$ (78.6) Add back:













Floor plan interest expense 2.5

3.3

11.0

16.0 Other interest expense 9.4

11.9

41.5

48.1 Depreciation and amortization 2.5

4.6

9.0

14.3 Income tax benefit —

0.2

0.3

(0.2) EBITDA (non-GAAP) 8.0

(36.4)

9.4

(0.4) Adjustments:













Floor plan interest expense (2.5)

(3.3)

(11.0)

(16.0) Stock-based compensation 0.8

0.7

2.1

4.6 Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments 1.4

0.3

2.2

1.1 Other non-recurring costs(1) 3.1

1.6

9.5

4.2 Gain on sale of assets (1.9)

—

(1.9)

— Management transition costs —

—

1.1

0.1 Impairment of intangible assets 0.8

39.3

34.8

39.3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9.7

$ 2.2

$ 46.2

$ 32.9

_____________________________ (1) Other non-recurring costs include one-time expenses incurred, such as legal costs not part of ongoing operations and termination costs for leases and other services no longer needed in the business.

RideNow Group, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

($ in millions)

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures of property and equipment (not including acquisitions). We utilize Free Cash Flow when assessing the Company's sources of liquidity and capital resources. We believe that Free Cash Flow is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it represents the cash that our operating businesses generate, before taking into account non-operational cash movements. Free Cash Flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, nor does it represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we think it is important to evaluate Free Cash Flow along with our consolidated statement of cash flows.

A reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow is provided below:



Full Year

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 15.9

$ 99.4 Less:





Capital expenditures (5.6)

(2.0) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 10.3

$ 97.4

Non-Vehicle Net Debt

We define Non-Vehicle Net Debt as total principal of long-term debt, including current maturities, less unrestricted cash. Our restricted cash is principally related to vehicle floor plan debt and is therefore not part of this calculation. Vehicle floor plan debt and finance lease obligations are not included in this measure. We believe that Non-Vehicle Net Debt is useful to investors and analysts as a measure of our financial position. We use Non-Vehicle Net Debt to monitor and compare our financial position from period to period.

A reconciliation of total long-term debt, including current maturities to Non-Vehicle Net Debt is provided below:



As of Dec. 31, 2025

As of Dec. 31, 2024 Long-term debt, including current maturities (GAAP) $ 207.6

$ 251.1 Add back: unamortized debt discount and issuance costs 11.2

16.3 Principal of long-term debt, including current maturities 218.8

267.4 Less: unrestricted cash (29.5)

(85.3) Non-Vehicle Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 189.3

$ 182.1

RideNow Group, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

($ in millions)

Adjusted SG&A

We define Adjusted SG&A as SG&A adjusted to deduct transaction costs, certain litigation expenses not associated with our ongoing operations, management transition costs and other non-recurring costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not necessarily an indicator of the ongoing run rate of our SG&A. We use Adjusted SG&A to measure our progress toward achieving our goals. Adjusted SG&A is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used as a replacement for SG&A reported in compliance with GAAP. Adjusted SG&A has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total SG&A for the period. Therefore, we believe it is important to evaluate Adjusted SG&A along with SG&A and our consolidated statements of operations.

A reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A is below:



Fourth Quarter

Full Year

2025

2024

2025

2024 SG&A (GAAP) $ 64.1

$ 64.2

$ 256.3

$ 275.4 % of Gross Profit 90.4 %

95.1 %

86.0 %

87.6 % Adjustments:













Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments $ (1.4)

$ (0.3)

$ (2.2)

$ (1.1) Other non-recurring costs(1) (2.8)

(1.6)

(9.2)

(4.2) Management transition costs(2) —

—

(1.1)

(0.1) Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) $ 59.9

$ 62.3

$ 243.8

$ 270.0 % of Gross Profit (non-GAAP) 84.5 %

92.3 %

81.8 %

85.9 %



(1) Other non-recurring costs include one-time expenses incurred, such as legal costs not part of ongoing operations and termination costs for leases no longer needed in the business. (2) Severance and other charges associated with the separation of former executives.

RideNow Group, Inc.

Supplementary Data

(Unaudited)

Key Term Loan Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations as of December 31, 2025(1)

Consolidated Total Net Leverage Ratio

3.5x Covenant Maximum Allowed 6.5x





Consolidated Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio

3.3x Covenant Maximum Allowed 6.25x

(1) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement.

RideNow Group, Inc. Supplementary Schedule (Unaudited) ($ in millions except units and per unit)

2025

2024

2025 v 2024 % Change

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Same Store Units(1)

























































Retail - New:

























































New retail 7,760

10,120

9,164

10,389

37,433

9,980

11,541

9,380

9,855

40,756

(22.2) %

(12.3) %

(2.3) %

5.4 %

(8.2) % Pre-owned retail 4,118

5,033

4,504

4,092

17,747

4,607

4,432

4,117

3,706

16,862

(10.6) %

13.6 %

9.4 %

10.4 %

5.2 % Total same store retail 11,878

15,153

13,668

14,481

55,180

14,587

15,973

13,497

13,561

57,618

(18.6) %

(5.1) %

1.3 %

6.8 %

(4.2) % Wholesale 544

808

921

939

3,212

223

273

540

759

1,795

143.9 %

196.0 %

70.6 %

23.7 %

78.9 % Total same store units 12,422

15,961

14,589

15,420

58,392

14,810

16,246

14,037

14,320

59,413

(16.1) %

(1.8) %

3.9 %

7.7 %

(1.7) %



























































Same Store Revenue(1)

























































New vehicles $ 117.1

$ 148.5

$ 137.6

$ 138.7

$ 541.9

$ 147.7

$ 168.1

$ 141.0

$ 133.8

$ 590.6

(20.7) %

(11.7) %

(2.4) %

3.7 %

(8.2) % Pre-owned vehicles 46.1

56.4

51.3

45.6

199.4

51.3

50.4

46.9

38.9

187.5

(10.1) %

11.9 %

9.4 %

17.2 %

6.3 % Total retail $ 163.2

$ 204.9

$ 188.9

$ 184.3

$ 741.3

$ 199.0

$ 218.5

$ 187.9

$ 172.7

$ 778.1

(18.0) %

(6.2) %

0.5 %

6.7 %

(4.7) % Wholesale vehicles 2.0

2.6

2.1

3.1

9.8

4.7

4.1

4.2

3.8

16.8

(57.4) %

(36.6) %

(50.0) %

(18.4) %

(41.7) % Total Same Store Vehicles $ 165.2

$ 207.5

$ 191.0

$ 187.4

$ 751.1

$ 203.7

$ 222.6

$ 192.1

$ 176.5

$ 794.9

(18.9) %

(6.8) %

(0.6) %

6.2 %

(5.5) % Finance & Insurance, net 19.1

24.7

22.2

21.4

87.4

23.3

24.6

21.1

19.5

88.5

(18.0) %

0.4 %

5.2 %

9.7 %

(1.2) % Parts, Services, and Accessories 44.6

50.7

48.9

48.1

192.3

50.1

54.6

47.3

45.6

197.6

(11.0) %

(7.1) %

3.4 %

5.5 %

(2.7) % Total $ 228.9

$ 282.9

$ 262.1

$ 256.9

$ 1,030.8

$ 277.1

$ 301.8

$ 260.5

$ 241.6

$ 1,081.0

(17.4) %

(6.3) %

0.6 %

6.3 %

(4.6) %



























































Same Store Gross Profit(1)

























































New $ 16.3

$ 22.0

$ 18.5

$ 17.4

$ 74.2

$ 18.3

$ 21.3

$ 15.6

$ 14.1

$ 69.3

(10.9) %

3.3 %

18.6 %

23.4 %

7.1 % Pre-owned 7.7

10.5

8.3

5.9

32.4

9.7

8.8

6.4

5.4

30.3

(20.6) %

19.3 %

29.7 %

9.3 %

6.9 % Total retail $ 24.0

$ 32.5

$ 26.8

$ 23.3

$ 106.6

$ 28.0

$ 30.1

$ 22.0

$ 19.5

$ 99.6

(14.3) %

8.0 %

21.8 %

19.5 %

7.0 % Wholesale vehicles (0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.3)

(0.7)

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.6)

(0.8)

(1.9)

75.0 %

— %

66.7 %

62.5 %

63.2 % Total Same Store Vehicles $ 23.9

$ 32.4

$ 26.6

$ 23.0

$ 105.9

$ 27.6

$ 30.0

$ 21.4

$ 18.7

$ 97.7

(13.4) %

8.0 %

24.3 %

23.0 %

8.4 % Finance & Insurance, net 19.1

24.7

22.2

21.4

87.4

23.3

24.6

21.1

19.5

88.5

(18.0) %

0.4 %

5.2 %

9.7 %

(1.2) % Parts, Services, and Accessories 20.8

24.3

23.1

22.4

90.6

22.4

25.4

21.7

20.5

90.0

(7.1) %

(4.3) %

6.5 %

9.3 %

0.7 % Total Same Store Gross Profit $ 63.8

$ 81.4

$ 71.9

$ 66.8

$ 283.9

$ 73.3

$ 80.0

$ 64.2

$ 58.7

$ 276.2

(13.0) %

1.8 %

12.0 %

13.8 %

2.8 % Same Store Retail GPU(2) $ 5,371

$ 5,372

$ 5,260

$ 4,613

$ 5,145

$ 5,025

$ 5,008

$ 4,757

$ 4,329

$ 4,794























(1) For all periods shown in the table above, same store data excludes fleet sales and the results of stores permanently closed as of December 31, 2025. (2) Calculated as Same Store Gross Profit divided by same store total retail units sold.

