RideNow Group, Inc. Secures Additional $35 Million In Floorplan Capacity

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) today announced a significant expansion of its borrowing capacity, securing an additional $35 million in floorplan financing to support several of its major OEM relationships. The increase brings RideNow's total credit capacity to approximately $400 million, up significantly from the amount reported at the close of 2025.

The additional $35 million funding was secured through Wells Fargo, which increased RideNow's floorplan capacity from $100 million to $135 million, which includes $115 million dedicated to new vehicle inventory for Polaris, Indian and Suzuki and a new $20 million allocation specifically for pre-owned vehicle inventory.

"Securing this expanded floorplan capacity is a testament to the hard work our team has done to improve our operations and strengthen our OEM partnerships," said Michael Quartieri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of RideNow Group, Inc. "We believe the expanded floorplan will allow us to better align our new and used vehicle inventory, ensuring we have the right product mix to meet customer demand at our dealerships across the country."

This floorplan increase is a timely accomplishment, as we anticipate that it will support product availability at RideNow dealerships throughout the 2026 riding season. With increased liquidity for new and pre-owned units, RideNow continues to solidify its position as a national leader in the powersports industry.

About RideNow Group, Inc.

RideNow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNW) is a powersports dealership group. We believe our powersports business is the largest powersports retail group in the United States offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. We also offer parts, apparel, accessories, finance & insurance products and services, and aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. We are one of the largest purchasers of pre-owned powersports vehicles in the United States and utilize our proprietary RideNow Cash Offer tool to acquire vehicles directly from consumers. To learn more, please visit us online at https://www.ridenow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, the anticipated benefits of our expanded floorplan capacity and strategic initiatives, our ability to maintain adequate inventory levels to meet customer demand, industry and market conditions, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, our ability to refinance or repay our indebtedness, and our objectives for future operations. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE RideNow Group Inc.