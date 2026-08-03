Rider Jet Center Celebrates Summer of Growth with Infrastructure Expansion, Increased Flight Activity, and Partner Milestones

"From expanding our fueling capabilities to supporting military operations, scientific research and the next generation of aviation professionals, this has been one of the busiest and most exciting summers in Rider Jet Center's history," said Ben Rider, CEO of Rider Jet Center. "The momentum we're seeing reflects the continued growth of Hagerstown Regional Airport as an important aviation hub for the Mid-Atlantic."

Investing in Infrastructure to Meet Growing Demand

To support increasing aircraft traffic and fuel demand, Rider Jet Center is working with Washington County to expand the existing county-owned "fuel farm" capacity, involving restoration of a long-closed county-owned fuel tank.

Working alongside the Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation (CHIEF) and with funding from the George Edwards Fund, Rider Jet Center is inspecting and refurbishing the 15,000-gallon fuel tank that has been out of service since 2003. The project, which will be completed at no cost to Washington County, will allow Rider Jet Center to maintain proper fueling, storage, and inventory.

Fuel sales underscore the need for the expansion. Between 2024 and 2025, the total Jet A fuel that was dispensed increased by more than 40-percent, while retail and non-contract fuel sales grew by more than 70-percent. With increased military, government, and corporate aviation activity already underway coming out of the Hagerstown Regional Airport, 2026 is on pace to exceed those numbers.

Supporting Critical Missions Across Aviation

This summer, Rider Jet Center welcomed a wide range of military, government and research aircraft to Hagerstown Regional Airport.

Among the highlights was hosting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Twin Otter research aircraft for more than two weeks as scientists conducted air quality research as part of the SOCCER-AQ project. The flying laboratory supported atmospheric research while also contributing to planning and extra surveillance efforts surrounding the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary celebration and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To read more about the Air Quality Testing which the team of scientists were conducting, see: https://www.arl.noaa.gov/research/boundary-layer-characterization/air-resources-car/soccer-aq/

Rider Jet Center also supported extensive military operations throughout the summer, welcoming scores of aircraft from the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, including an F/A-18 Super Hornet.

As the only civilian FBO among Maryland's 34 public-use airports authorized to provide government and military contract fuel, Rider Jet Center continues to serve as a critical resource for military and government aviation throughout the region.

Celebrating Business and Community Success

The summer also brought business and community milestones to the airport. South Mountain Aviation, located at Rider Jet Center, earned its FAA Part 145 Repair Station Certification after an 18-month certification process. Presented by the FAA's Baltimore Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) Manager Greg Travis to South Mountain Aviation founders Ian Terry and Jayce Keefer, the certification authorizes the company to perform highly regulated maintenance, repair and overhaul services and return aircraft to service with FAA airworthiness approvals.

The young company has established a niche in servicing and maintaining a variety of small jets across the Mid-Atlantic. In two-and-a-half years since the company's founding, South Mountain Aviation is widely recognized as a trusted provider of small-jet maintenance, known for delivering safe, effective repair solutions. It has earned the "go-to" nickname for small jet maintenance. According to the FAA, South Mountain Aviation is certified to perform highly regulated maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on aircraft and components, and officially return them to service with airworthiness approvals.

Additionally, the award-winning Grille at Runways, based at Rider Jet Center, hosted a sold-out Maker's Mark Bourbon Dinner on June 24, featuring Maker's Mark Master Distiller Dr. Blake Layfield. The four-course bourbon-paired dining experience drew guests from across the region and highlighted the airport's growing role as a community destination.

Looking Ahead

The busy summer is setting the stage for an active fall at Rider Jet Center. Planning is underway for the 15th annual Hangarfest on Sept. 27, benefiting breast cancer awareness initiatives and bringing together aviation enthusiasts and the local community. For information, see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hangarfest-2026-tickets-1991494853717?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Rider Jet Center is also preparing for its 20th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo on Nov. 6. The free event, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic, connects students with aviation career opportunities and will award more than $200,000 in scholarships this year. Since its inception, the expo has helped award more than $2 million in scholarships to aspiring aviation professionals.

"As we continue to invest in our facilities and expand our capabilities, we're proud to support everyone from military pilots and research scientists to corporate travelers, local families and future aviation professionals," said Ben Rider. "The future of aviation in Hagerstown has never been brighter."

About Rider Jet Center

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. See: www.riderjetcenter.com.

SOURCE Rider Jet Center