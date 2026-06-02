Rider Jet Center to Host 20th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo: Over $2 Million Dollars in Scholarships Awarded To Date

News provided byRider Jet Center
Jun 02, 2026, 09:30 ET
The November 6, 2026, Event Will Welcome over 65 Vendors, and 1,300 Students
HAGERSTOWN, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rider Jet Center, a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO), is proud to announce it will host the 20th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Hagerstown Regional Airport. As the largest aviation career expo in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Expo continues to ignite passion for aviation and aerospace careers among students from throughout the nation. The long-standing event is also supported by numerous corporate sponsors and marks the third year the Expo will be held at Rider Jet Center.
Attracting more than 1,300 students, educators, and parents annually, the Expo offers a full day of exploration and hands-on discovery in the exciting world of aviation. Designed primarily for students aged 16 to 22, the event provides a rare opportunity to connect directly with aviation professionals and learn about a wide range of high-demand careers in aerospace.
This year, the Expo will award over $185,000 in scholarships, including direct monetary awards, school-specific scholarships, and flight training packages. Attendees will enjoy an engaging lineup of keynote speakers, live demonstrations, and interactive exhibits from more than 65 aviation organizations. Participants include representatives from the U.S. military, emergency medical services, law enforcement, government agencies, flight schools, drone operators, aircraft maintenance companies, avionics firms, and more.
Julie O'Brien, event co-founder and Director of Business Development for Chantilly Air, shared: "Our theme this year is 'Dreams With Wings,' reflecting our mission to reach every student dreaming of a career in aviation and to help them dream BIG. We aim to inspire students, provide meaningful mentorship, and offer the opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality."
Featured Guest Speakers & Demonstrators:
- U.S. Army Golden Knights
- Washington County Sheriff's K-9 Unit Demonstration
- South Mountain Aviation – Maintenance Demonstration
- Kristine Yaroschuk - Maryland State Police Medevac Pilot
- LifeNet 8-1 – Medevac Helicopter Display
- Ben Rider, CEO and Owner, Rider Jet Center – Expo Host
- Hagerstown Aviation Museum – Historic Aircraft Exhibition
- Samantha Mitchell - Black Women in Aviation + A&P Airline Mechanic Background
- Jamail Larkins - "Aviation Start", Entrepreneur and dynamic Keynote Speaker
More than 65 vendors are expected to participate, providing resources, networking opportunities, and information tailored for students exploring aviation pathways.
Sponsors:
Some of our long-term corporate sponsors include:
Presenting Sponsor: Paragon Aviation Group
Toth Financial
Airline Pilots Association (ALPA)
AOPA
Avfuel Corporation
Chantilly Air
Creating Lift Leadership
First Chime In-Flight Catering
Greater Washington Business Aviation Association
Harris Teeter
Hoxton Agency
Ken's Automotive & Transmissions
LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation
Paragon Aviation Group
Paragon Detailing
Paramount Business Jets
Rider Jet Center
Sierra Nevada Corporation
South Mountain Aviation
Teamsters Aviation Division
And many more...
Universities, Colleges, schools and programs supporting and presenting:
- Advanced Aviation Group
- Aero Elite Flight Training
- Averett University
- Avyation Labs LLC
- Capitol Technology University
- Embry - Riddle Aeronautical University
- Marywood University
- Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
- Saint Francis University
- Unmanned Safety Institute
- Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Opportunities are still available for organizations wishing to contribute to scholarships or become sponsors. For more details and to register for the event, visit the event website.
About Rider Jet Center
Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. See: www.riderjetcenter.com.
SOURCE Rider Jet Center
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