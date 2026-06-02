Rider Jet Center to Host 20th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo: Over $2 Million Dollars in Scholarships Awarded To Date

Attracting more than 1,300 students, educators, and parents annually, the Expo offers a full day of exploration and hands-on discovery in the exciting world of aviation. Designed primarily for students aged 16 to 22, the event provides a rare opportunity to connect directly with aviation professionals and learn about a wide range of high-demand careers in aerospace.

This year, the Expo will award over $185,000 in scholarships, including direct monetary awards, school-specific scholarships, and flight training packages. Attendees will enjoy an engaging lineup of keynote speakers, live demonstrations, and interactive exhibits from more than 65 aviation organizations. Participants include representatives from the U.S. military, emergency medical services, law enforcement, government agencies, flight schools, drone operators, aircraft maintenance companies, avionics firms, and more.

Julie O'Brien, event co-founder and Director of Business Development for Chantilly Air, shared: "Our theme this year is 'Dreams With Wings,' reflecting our mission to reach every student dreaming of a career in aviation and to help them dream BIG. We aim to inspire students, provide meaningful mentorship, and offer the opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality."

Featured Guest Speakers & Demonstrators:

U.S. Army Golden Knights





Washington County Sheriff's K-9 Unit Demonstration





South Mountain Aviation – Maintenance Demonstration





– Maintenance Demonstration Kristine Yaroschuk - Maryland State Police Medevac Pilot





LifeNet 8-1 – Medevac Helicopter Display





– Medevac Helicopter Display Ben Rider, CEO and Owner, Rider Jet Center – Expo Host





– Expo Host Hagerstown Aviation Museum – Historic Aircraft Exhibition





– Historic Aircraft Exhibition Samantha Mitchell - Black Women in Aviation + A&P Airline Mechanic Background





Jamail Larkins - "Aviation Start", Entrepreneur and dynamic Keynote Speaker

More than 65 vendors are expected to participate, providing resources, networking opportunities, and information tailored for students exploring aviation pathways.

Sponsors:

Some of our long-term corporate sponsors include:

Presenting Sponsor: Paragon Aviation Group

Toth Financial

Airline Pilots Association (ALPA)

AOPA

Avfuel Corporation

Chantilly Air

Creating Lift Leadership

First Chime In-Flight Catering

Greater Washington Business Aviation Association

Harris Teeter

Hoxton Agency

Ken's Automotive & Transmissions

LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation

Paragon Aviation Group

Paragon Detailing

Paramount Business Jets

Rider Jet Center

Sierra Nevada Corporation

South Mountain Aviation

Teamsters Aviation Division

And many more...

Universities, Colleges, schools and programs supporting and presenting:

Advanced Aviation Group





Aero Elite Flight Training





Averett University





Avyation Labs LLC





Capitol Technology University





Embry - Riddle Aeronautical University





Marywood University





Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics





Saint Francis University





Unmanned Safety Institute





Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

Opportunities are still available for organizations wishing to contribute to scholarships or become sponsors. For more details and to register for the event, visit the event website.

About Rider Jet Center

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. See: www.riderjetcenter.com.

SOURCE Rider Jet Center