Rider Jet Center Attracts Military Aircraft, Only Civilian Maryland FBO With Military and Government Contract Fuel

HAGERSTOWN, Md., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rider Jet Center, a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at the Hagerstown Regional Airport, is proud to be the only civilian Maryland FBO with military and government contract fuel. Rider Jet Center reports a successful 2025 in military aviation work with Avfuel.

Avfuel—a leading supplier of aviation fuel and services, and the leading into-wing contract holder for the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency—partners with Rider Jet Center to deliver uninterrupted volumes of Jet A and 100LL for all types of aircraft.

"Avfuel is proud to support Rider Jet Center, a key partner in delivering reliable fuel services to military and government aviation," said Jonathan Boyle, Avfuel's vice president of contract fuel and bulk fuel sales. "As a long-time supplier to defense operations, Avfuel recognizes the critical role Rider plays as the only civilian FBO in Maryland with military contract fuel. In the past year alone, Rider Jet Center refueled more than 315 helicopters and 95 fixed-wing aircraft across all branches of the U.S. military—an impressive testament to its operational excellence and commitment to service. We're honored to provide the fuel Rider Jet Center requires to keep these critical missions flying."

The large number of military aircraft which refuel at Rider Jet Center is in addition to the large number of "cycles" (take-offs and landings) of military aircraft which utilize the Hagerstown Regional Airport, but don't need to refuel. Military aircraft and government aircraft often use Hagerstown Regional Airport for military training, because of its long runway and its Air Traffic Control Tower.

Ben Rider, the President and CEO of Rider Jet Center, shared, "Military aircraft are a very important component of what we do. Basically, a third of our business is refueling military aircraft, and it has been a growing part of our operations. We have to adhere to strict standards, and our staff attend a lot of training to continue to provide top service for our military customers."

The Hagerstown Regional Airport boasts the second-longest primary runway among Maryland's public-use commercial airports, and also calls itself "Camp David's Airport." In February, Rider Jet Center was awarded the top "At Your Service Award," from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, for excellence in service. This impressive award came on the heels of Rider Jet Center's 2025 win of Top FBO by Aerospace and Defense Review. The magazine praised Rider Jet Center's elevated and attentive services and high-end amenities, and shared, "This award is in recognition of Rider Jet Center's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, evident in the numerous nominations we received from our subscribers. Rider Jet Center emerged as the Top FBO service 2025 after an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and our editorial board." The full article can be read on Aerospace and Defense Review.

Rider Jet Center receives military aircraft and their aircrews multiple times per week. "It is great to welcome our service members to The Grille at Runways," said Heather Hiser, the restaurant manager. "We always offer discounts for our military and first responders."

Military units from throughout the Mid-Atlantic utilize Hagerstown Regional Airport, with its 7,000-foot long by 150-foot wide runway, ILS approach at both ends, ATC Tower, and Fixed Base Operation with government/military fuel. "Hagerstown is a very good facility for military aviation, and it is a frequent stop for navigation and flight training, and for refueling," according to Neil Doran, Director of the Hagerstown Regional Airport. "HGR is also home to several weekly Allegiant Airlines' flights to Florida locations and Myrtle Beach, and significant private and corporate traffic." Doran also pointed out that Hagerstown Regional Airport boasts a sizable "Runway Safety Area" (the 1,000-long and 500-feet wide areas at each end, in the event of aircraft overruns or undershoots). "Also, our strong weight bearing capacity makes our airport attractive for larger aircraft, including our frequent visitors from the 89th Airlift Wing presidential fleet."

According to the Maryland Aviation Administration, while there are 33 public-use airports, there are over 200 total airfields in Maryland. These include private landing strips and heliports.

In 2025, Rider Jet Center received a certificate of appreciation from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade that perfectly sums up Rider Jet Center's goal of providing the best in service for the military: "Your generosity and flexibility directly contributed to the successful return of the Brigade's helicopters to Fort Drum, New York. Your team's efforts were truly appreciated by the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division, Light Infantry and the United States Army."

Rider Jet Center frequently welcomes not only Army aircraft, but US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Coast Guard, and also US Air Force aircraft. Ben Rider said, "For many years, some of the best airplanes in the world were made at Hagerstown Regional Airport, at the venerable Fairchild Aircraft Company. The greatest military close-air support plane, the A-10 "Warthog" was made here at this field. Our community welcomes military aviation, and we are proud of the work we do here." Rider also pointed out that there are a number of DOD contract companies which also call Hagerstown Regional Airport and Rider Jet Center, home.

The annual Aviation Career Expo also calls Rider Jet Center home, and each year is attended by representatives from every branch of the military, along with scores of other vendors and suppliers. The event distributes nearly $200,000 of scholarship money annually. Last year, more than 1,300 students attended.

Rider Jet Center was established in 2003 by longtime private pilot David Rider, and is operated by his son, Ben Rider. The company is driven by the vision of elevating the standards of FBO services with hospitality, trust, and unmatched customer care. Rider Jet Center provides aviation fuel, ramp services, rental car arrangements and hotel reservations, as well as facility features such as free Wi-Fi, satellite TVs, and a comfortable lounge for pilots to enjoy. The Grille at Runways and South Mountain Aviation are beloved "go-to" amenities and provide excellent service.

About Rider Jet Center

Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. The facility offers Avfuel petroleum products, weather briefings on state-of-the-art WSI weather computers, and pilot supplies.

See: www.riderjetcenter.com. Also see the many military and government visitors on the Rider Jet Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Riderjetcenter.

SOURCE Rider Jet Center