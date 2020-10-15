Rider University, Capital Health and Rothman Orthopaedics Partner to Support Health, Well-Being of Rider Students and Employees

To help students and staff manage their care and ensure they have access to the appropriate services and health education resources, Capital Health and Rothman Orthopaedics will provide a health and wellness navigator who will act as a liaison between Rider University and its new clinical partners.

"I am very pleased that through this new partnership, our students and employees will collectively benefit from the quality services, expert staff and advanced technology of Capital Health and Rothman Orthopaedics now and into the future," said Rider's president, Gregory G. Dell'Omo, Ph.D. "In today's pandemic environment, protecting the health and safety of our campus community is more important than ever."

"We're very happy to join Rothman Orthopaedics in providing important medical services to the students and staff at Rider University," said Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health. "In light of current events, finding health care that is safe and convenient is more important than ever, and our network of primary care providers are known throughout the region for delivering the highest quality care. In addition to making those services easily accessible on campus, our new partnership will also give our neighbors at Rider access to Capital Health emergency services and the growing number of specialty practices in our Capital Health Medical Group when they need us most."

"This partnership will be great for all parties involved, and we are thrilled to partner with Capital Health on providing high-quality orthopaedic care to Rider University student-athletes," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A, President of Rothman Orthopaedics, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "Additionally, we look forward to educating the athletes on the latest evidence-based recommendations, prevention and treatment options which are essential for keeping all athletes safe."

"Health care and education institutions are important pillars for any community, which makes this agreement particularly exciting," said Samuel J. Plumeri, Jr., chairman of Capital Healthcare, Inc. Board of Trustees. "We've enjoyed a successful relationship with Rothman for several years now, and we couldn't be happier to be joined with a partner like Rider University. These highly respected organizations align perfectly with Capital Health's values of integrity, excellence, and compassion and reaffirm our mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

Rothman Orthopaedics will work with Rider's sports medicine staff to provide orthopaedic evaluations and surgical services (as needed), training room services, and game coverage to address sports medicine and orthopaedic issues at all home wrestling matches, all home men's and women's basketball games, and all home hosted championships. Rothman Orthopaedics will also provide a certified athletic trainer (ATC) to better serve Rider student athletes, and supplement the already strong training staff that Rider employs, in addition to providing education programs for Rider Sports Medicine staff. Capital Health will support Rothman Orthopaedics Sports Medicine program at Rider by providing preseason medical evaluations, primary care and care at Capital Health's Emergency Room when necessary. Capital Health and Rothman Orthopaedics will also coordinate wellness and preventative health sessions for club and intramural students to discuss concussion management and other topics of interest.

About Rider University

Rider University is a comprehensive, private university centrally located between Philadelphia and New York City. More than 4,600 students are drawn to its programs in business, education, liberal arts, sciences, music, and fine and performing arts. Engaged Learning is the common, unifying thread that runs throughout a Rider education, yet it's a deeply personal and destiny-shaping experience for every student. Through internships, study abroad, community service, research with faculty, participation in the arts and more, Rider students forge their own pathways and embark on exciting futures with the support of meaningful connections made at the University. Rider University offers 20 NCAA Division I athletic teams which compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) for all sports except wrestling in the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL). Rider's wrestling program traditionally ranks among the nation's top 20 and the field hockey team is a perennial conference champion. Men's basketball, baseball, the swimming and diving teams, and the men and women's track and field teams have also have captured conference regular season or post-season championships in recent years. Visit rider.edu to learn more.

About Capital Health

Capital Health is the Central New Jersey/Lower Bucks County region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell), a Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic health care resource accredited by DNV GL - Healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalhealth.org.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics orthopaedists treat patients at nearly 40 office locations, two of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

