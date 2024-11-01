Rider University unveils upgraded, donor-funded wrestling center

The space was dedicated to legendary Head Coach Gary Taylor

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 26, Rider University held a dedication ceremony for its newly renovated Gary Taylor Wrestling Center during its Homecoming Weekend celebration. The event allowed the Rider community to celebrate a milestone investment for the decorated team and honor the legacy of its legendary Head Coach Gary Taylor '82.

From left, Rider Wrestling Head Coach John Hangey, President Gregory G. Dell'Omo, Ph.D., Rob Morrison '11, Tim Morrison '83 and Director of Athletics Don Harnum.

The project was inspired by a $500,000 leadership gift from former All-American wrestler Tim Morrison '83 and his family. During the ceremony, the University unveiled the newly expanded and renovated Tim Morrison & Family Wrestling Room. The room is part of the first phase of the wrestling center project, which more than doubled the size of the facility for Rider's NCAA Division I team. Other improvements included new coaches' offices, enhanced entrance ways, added technology and branding, and an expanded athletic training, cardio and weight-training space. Phase two will include a team room renovation.

"We are so thankful to the Morrison family for their generous and heartfelt support," says Rider President Gregory G. Dell'Omo, Ph.D. "Their gift has inspired so many others to invest in current and future wrestlers in honor of the one and only Gary Taylor who transformed the program into a national competitor."

Taylor's illustrious 39-year career with the Broncs led them to 442 dual-meet victories and 14 conference championships. Under his leadership, 17 wrestlers were named All-Americans, 173 were NCAA qualifiers and 110 individuals won conference championships. Taylor passed away in 2022 at the age of 73. A number of his former athletes as well as his daughter Danica Taylor '03, granddaughter Gray and brother Ron Taylor attended the ceremony.

"Coach Taylor's legacy is the foundation upon which this program is built," says Rider Wrestling Head Coach John Hangey. "I know that he would be incredibly proud of this transformational project, a project that will carry that vision forward and elevate Rider wrestling to new heights."

Supporting the completion of the Gary Taylor Wrestling Center will help shape the future of Rider wrestling. In this past year alone, the team clinched the MAC East Division Dual title, Quinn Kinner '23 earned All-American honors after finishing in eighth place at 149 pounds at the NCAA Championships and redshirt freshman Steyn De Lange was the first ever Rider wrestler to compete in the Olympics.

