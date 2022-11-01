Riders Collectiv Opens New Portal to Connect Fans with Iconic Sports Brands and Athletes

HEBER CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riders Collectiv is a new online portal dedicated to connecting iconic action sports brands and athletes with their biggest fans through engaging content, unprecedented access, and personalized discounts and offers.

Riders Collectiv has teamed up with a Cloutchain, a revolutionary new brand engagement platform, to provide an experience that leverages the value-add of Web3 technology but without the speculative nature and volatility of the cryptocurrency and NFT markets. Aaron Guyett, the cofounder of Cloutchain, believes that "We are not trying to bring people into Web3, instead we are bringing the value of Web3 to the people." For Cloutchain, this is about showing the world that recent technological innovations can be implemented in ways that do not require high-risk speculation or frustrating levels of complexity.

Riderscollectiv.com launches with a powerhouse syndicate of action sports brands led by Kemper Snowboards, Gordon & Smith, and Resulting Impact Film Productions. Jib Hunt, CEO of Kemper Snowboards says, "We have partnered with Riders Collectiv because of their mission to rally the action sports community together and celebrate meaningful connections between participating brands, athletes, and their most dedicated fans."

Eric Gordon of Gordon & Smith explains, "We are building our digital museum with the help of Riders Collectiv and now G&S fans have the ability to become active collectors and become part of a much larger community."

Riders Collectiv fans will be able to purchase collectibles in the form of Digital Passport Cards issued by the participating brands and athletes. These cards can be purchased with a credit or debit card and will be shuffled and randomized upon purchase. Once revealed, each card will unlock exclusive content, benefits, engagement, and in some instances, products. Purchasers will unlock rewards based on which specific cards they receive and based on how many cards they collect over time. This concept is like traditional trading cards but mixed with airline miles and delivered through a VIP-only loyalty platform.

Matthew Melin, co-owner of Resulting Impact Film Productions explains, "As an independent film company Web3 is a game-changer for us. Smart contract platforms are forever changing the ways in which independent films, especially documentary film companies, secure funding for their film projects. Rewarding supporters for film project investments large and small can play a critical part in branding upcoming films and it is just plain fun. This is one of the main reasons we've partnered with Riders Collectiv."

Riders Collectiv strives to become the main digital partner platform within the action sports community by helping brands and athletes grow and strengthen their fan experiences and loyalty programs. Action sports brands and athletes of all sizes will have the ability to set up a free account where they can highlight customizable benefits, discounts, content, and products that can be unlocked by their fans and followers.

With a unique offering of digital collectibles, Riders Collectiv is designed for fast mainstream adoption by making the experience enjoyable, relevant, and most of all, simple.

Riders Collectiv is the premier online portal showcasing legendary action sports brands and athletes while providing their fans and followers with various levels of membership benefits, perks, product giveaways, and experiences.

Cloutchain is a next-generation brand engagement platform that powers direct and meaningful connections between brands and their most dedicated fans. Cloutchain provides relevant and exclusive content, offers exciting discounts and giveaways, and involves fans with its "Brand Bounty" concept.

