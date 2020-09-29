Ridge Announces a Resilient Breakthrough in Trailer Protection Combining Aero Payback

PATASKALA, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridge Corporation, leading manufacturer and innovator of advanced composites is proud to announce a stride forward in trailer protection. With five years of modeling, testing, and aero confirmation, we announce a limited TRAILER HELMET availability for fleet testing. Ridge is utilizing a proven, in-house process called RPTM (Rapid Prototype Tool Molding) which will assist OEM's to prototype and test actual full-scale product concepts for quick validation. Ridge Corporation's RPTM is a unique method to produce large complex shapes for testing prior to stepping into costly permanent tools. Three RPTM dies were employed to arrive at a final design in a cost-effective manner. Made from Lorica™ impact polymers reinforced with Telene® technology, The TRAILER HELMET (Patent Pending) is the first of many under development using this method at Ridge.

The trailer front corners stay protected, and the cargo stays dry. Damage resistance - Protection of the front top rail and corners from impact damage.

The TRAILER HELMET not only provides a drag reducing shape but also a high energy absorbing design. Tree limb strikes and trailer to trailer collisions break many corner castings and destroy the needed seal in the front end of most trailers. This leads to wet freight claims and costly repairs. Freight customers today DEMAND that expensive packaging and freight be protected and kept dry. The TRAILER HELMET accomplishes these goals with an aerodynamic payback, proven by rolling road wind tunnel testing.

Contact your favorite trailer OEM to sample the Helmet today, but remember availability is limited. The durable prototype RPTM mold is currently completing an initial 240-unit production test, but these units are already allocated. In November, more Helmets will be produced from new RPTM dies leading to a first quarter 2021 permanent tool. Testing pieces will be available on a first come first serve basis. View live impact testing at www.ridgecorp.com/trailer-helmet/.

About Ridge Corporation

Ridge Corporation, an Ohio based company, uses advanced materials to produce engineered solutions for multiple industries including all modes of freight transport. Using high performance materials, coupled with proprietary manufacturing techniques, Ridge delivers a wide variety of design solutions that not only meet, but often exceed, customers' expectations. Ridge Corporation, helping others reach new heights by advancing composite solutions.

For more information please contact Zach Rittler, Sales & Marketing Manager for Ridge Corporation via email: [email protected] or via phone: 614.421.7434.

SOURCE Ridge Corporation