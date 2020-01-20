RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners establishes State CIO Council

WASHINGTON , Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Governor of Pennsylvania and first Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Thomas J. Ridge, and financier R. Brad Lane announce a State CIO Council:

Teri M. Takai – Chair : former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the U.S. Department of Defense. Previously, she served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the State of California . Prior to, she was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director, Department of Information Technology for the State of Michigan . She served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO), as a Board Member of FirstNet, and Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government.



former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the , as well as Assistant Director for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS), where led the statewide program to transform and optimize IT operations for 26 state agencies and over 80 boards and commissions. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). Karen Robinson : former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the State of Texas , and the Executive Director for the Texas Department of Information Resources, where she had statewide authority over information and communications technology planning, procurement, and service delivery. She served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO).



served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the , as well as the Executive Director of Agency for State Technology, the state's enterprise information technology organization, responsible for the procurement, management and direction of technology programs, services and policies. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). Otto Doll : former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the State of South Dakota . Previously, he was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota . Prior, he served as Director of U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO).



former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the . Previously, he was Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Sun Life Financial. Prior, he was Vice President of Information Technology at American Express. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). James Fowler : former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Commonwealth of Kentucky . Previously, he served as the 1st Deputy Commissioner for Information Technology and Telecommunications for the City of New York . He also served as Chief Technology Officer of the University of Louisville . He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO).

"The fourth industrial revolution is marked by a second machine age that is accelerating the transformation of our hyper-interconnected digital environment, where being on the forefront of innovation is more important than ever before" said R. Brad Lane, CEO of RIDGE-LANE LP. "This distinguished team brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of technological domain expertise and functional acquisitions experience, which will foster the speed and scale of procurement and deployment for our private sector clientele, who bring novel solutions to critical needs of the public sector, civilians, and society as a whole."

RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners is a venture development firm – focused on root-cause solutions to grand challenges in Education, Sustainability, and Information Technology – with a team of General Partners, Venture Partners, and Senior Advisors who have served at the highest levels of finance, government, and the military.

We create value for our clients and society by bridging the gaps between private-sector innovation, investment capital, policy and procurement – across the Federal, State, and Local levels: an innovation ecosystem, providing corporate development to commercialize and scale novel technology companies, as well as place-based solutions that improve cities and quality of life.

For more information visit: www.RIDGE-LANE.com

