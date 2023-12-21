Ridge Oral Surgery & Dental Implants Celebrates its 1-Year Anniversary in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

This brand-new, state-of-the-art oral surgery practice has received rave reviews from local dentists as well as a long list of satisfied patients since making its debut.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridge Oral Surgery has completed a major milestone as it celebrates its first-year anniversary.

It proudly brings the extensive knowledge and expertise of highly trained and sought-after surgeon Dr. Prakhar Mehrotra to the patients in the area. "At Ridge Oral Surgery, we provide personalized oral health care solutions, addressing your needs while ensuring patient comfort and safety," said Dr. Mehrotra.

Dr. Mehrotra is a dual degree-board certified Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon. His practice is focused on providing the highest quality of oral surgery and the safe administration of adult and pediatric anesthesia. He holds a number of certifications including Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support among others. Dr. Mehrotra is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, NJ Dental Association, and is the current Chief of Oral Surgery at (and also holds hospital privileges at) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset.

Dr. Mehrotra has stellar credentials from top universities in India and the USA, such as King George's Medical Univ, India, Columbia University, NY and NYU, and has over a decade of experience as an oral surgeon. 'Personalized care' is their motto, all of these are hallmarks of service provided by Dr, Mehrotra and his team at Ridge Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. Patients turn to Ridge Oral Surgery for solutions such as dental implants, tooth extraction, wisdom tooth removal, bone grafting, and the innovative All-On-4 "Teeth in a Day" service. Patients enjoy minimal chair time and fast results including the ability to smile, eat and chew on the same day.

Statistics show that New Jersey ranks below average for dental care, underscoring the need for dental professionals with advanced training & expertise. Dr. Mehrotra and his team at Ridge Oral Surgery & Dental Implants are proud to offer a top-notch oral surgery center in Basking Ridge and surrounding areas such as Bernards, Bernardsville, Bridgewater, Mendham, Far Hills, Peapack Gladstone, Morristown, Watchung, Berkeley Heights.

Learn more about our practice by visiting us at https://ridgeoralsurgery.com.

