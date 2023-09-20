Ridge Residential Treatment Center is Now In-Network with Optum: Increasing Access to Care for Teens

MILTON, N.H., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridge Residential Treatment Center, a specialized mental health facility for teens, has exciting news to share. They have recently become an in-network provider with Optum, significantly broadening the reach of their comprehensive treatment programs. This development not only expands access to Ridge RTC's array of services, such as mental health support, residential care, and therapeutic assistance, but it also alleviates the financial burden on families.

Since its inception, Ridge RTC has been dedicated to offering personalized, client-centered treatment for adolescents. The center's highly skilled team utilizes various therapeutic techniques, adapting their approach according to the unique circumstances and needs of each teen. The center holds a strong belief in addressing the entire individual, not just previous diagnoses. Ridge RTC's dedication to client-centered care and a wide array of services, including managing depression, anxiety, trauma disorders, mood disturbances, co-occurring substance abuse, and other teen mental health challenges, has cemented its reputation as a reliable provider in youth mental health services.

The new partnership with Optum represents an exciting development in Ridge RTC's ongoing mission to provide high-quality, affordable care. By becoming an in-network provider, the center can now offer its specialized programs to a broader audience, reducing financial barriers for families in search of help. This partnership also ensures that members can access care swiftly, enhancing the overall efficiency of our services.

For Ken Kosza, CEO of Altior Healthcare, the parent company of Ridge RTC, the decision to partner with Optum aligns perfectly with the center's core values and long-term vision. "We believe that every child deserves access to comprehensive, effective mental healthcare," says Mr. Kosza.

"United Healthcare, the world's largest health insurance company renowned for its highly professional approach to provider relations, is our partner. This collaboration with Optum, a division of United Healthcare, will empower us to broaden our impact and elevate the standard of care we offer to young people in distress and their families."

Mr. Kosza sees the collaboration as a means to address some of the most pressing challenges within the mental health sector today – namely, the need for scalable and affordable solutions. With the backing of Optum, Ridge RTC is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of young people and their families, many of whom might otherwise struggle to access the care they require.

For more information about Ridge RTC's services and how they can assist with mental health concerns, please reach out to them directly at 603-384-9191 or visit Ridge Treatment Centers . Their team is ready and willing to help guide individuals and families through their journey towards improved mental health.

Rudolph Novak, JD CIP

VP of Business Development, East

24 Academy Drive

Milton, NH 03851

Cell: (856) 906-2980

[email protected]

SOURCE Ridge RTC