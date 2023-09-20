Ridge Residential Treatment Center is Now In-Network with Optum: Increasing Access to Care for Teens

News provided by

Ridge RTC

20 Sep, 2023, 08:44 ET

MILTON, N.H., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridge Residential Treatment Center, a specialized mental health facility for teens, has exciting news to share. They have recently become an in-network provider with Optum, significantly broadening the reach of their comprehensive treatment programs. This development not only expands access to Ridge RTC's array of services, such as mental health support, residential care, and therapeutic assistance, but it also alleviates the financial burden on families.

Since its inception, Ridge RTC has been dedicated to offering personalized, client-centered treatment for adolescents. The center's highly skilled team utilizes various therapeutic techniques, adapting their approach according to the unique circumstances and needs of each teen. The center holds a strong belief in addressing the entire individual, not just previous diagnoses. Ridge RTC's dedication to client-centered care and a wide array of services, including managing depression, anxiety, trauma disorders, mood disturbances, co-occurring substance abuse, and other teen mental health challenges, has cemented its reputation as a reliable provider in youth mental health services.

The new partnership with Optum represents an exciting development in Ridge RTC's ongoing mission to provide high-quality, affordable care. By becoming an in-network provider, the center can now offer its specialized programs to a broader audience, reducing financial barriers for families in search of help. This partnership also ensures that members can access care swiftly, enhancing the overall efficiency of our services.

For Ken Kosza, CEO of Altior Healthcare, the parent company of Ridge RTC, the decision to partner with Optum aligns perfectly with the center's core values and long-term vision. "We believe that every child deserves access to comprehensive, effective mental healthcare," says Mr. Kosza.

"United Healthcare, the world's largest health insurance company renowned for its highly professional approach to provider relations, is our partner. This collaboration with Optum, a division of United Healthcare, will empower us to broaden our impact and elevate the standard of care we offer to young people in distress and their families."

Mr. Kosza sees the collaboration as a means to address some of the most pressing challenges within the mental health sector today – namely, the need for scalable and affordable solutions. With the backing of Optum, Ridge RTC is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of young people and their families, many of whom might otherwise struggle to access the care they require.

For more information about Ridge RTC's services and how they can assist with mental health concerns, please reach out to them directly at 603-384-9191 or visit Ridge Treatment Centers. Their team is ready and willing to help guide individuals and families through their journey towards improved mental health.

Rudolph Novak, JD CIP
VP of Business Development, East
24 Academy Drive
Milton, NH 03851
Cell: (856) 906-2980
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ridge RTC

Also from this source

Leading Expert Rudolph Novak Discusses Revolutionary Approach to Behavioral Health at Ridge RTC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.