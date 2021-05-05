Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Chooses Qualtrics CustomerXM to Elevate Patient Experience

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, a statewide leader in California across patient care and wellness, has chosen Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to enhance and simplify their patient experience program.

Ridgecrest will leverage Qualtrics to consolidate their existing listening programs, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys, and assessments onto a single platform. Qualtrics is an approved vendor for HCAHPS, a 29-question survey instrument and data collection methodology used to measure patient experience and determine reimbursement dollars.

"It's impossible to overstate how crucial a versatile, streamlined patient experience program is today and the role that plays in providing our patients with best-in-class care," said Brenda Diel, Quality Administrator, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. "Qualtrics is the perfect partner for us to elevate patient care, offering seamless integration, real-time insights, and the ability to continuously design and improve the overall patient experience."

"Building an exceptional patient experience requires a flexible, agile, and scalable platform," said Patty Riskind, Head of Global Healthcare, Qualtrics. "As an approved HCAHPS vendor, Qualtrics empowers leading healthcare providers to both re-invent required regulatory surveys and access real-time patient feedback — both of which are critical to taking swift action and delivering a superior patient experience."

All Qualtrics solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

To learn more about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No.1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

