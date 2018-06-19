Ridgefield, CT Estate with Award-Winning Gardens Scheduled for Luxury Auction® June 29th

The English-style, stone manor in Ridgefield, CT is set on 3.6 acres and offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in nearly 6,000 interior square feet. Built in 1911 and fully renovated in 2005, the residence boasts an impressive provenance. It was originally designed for Arthur C. Fraser (a prominent New York patent attorney) by Grosvenor Atterbury, a Yale-educated architect who specialized in weekend homes for the wealthy and had a collection of high-profile clients that included the Rockefellers.

In addition to the residential structure, the property's grounds also have famous beginnings: the gardens were designed by Warren Manning, a well-known landscaper famous for his contributions to the 1893 Chicago World Fair and his work on the Biltmore Estate. Manning gave the gardens an 18th-century, "English romantic" style which earned them a feature in a Garden Club of America tour in 1927.

Today, the home's outdoor living areas include a "sunken garden" outdoor lounge with a koi pond, surrounded by extensive gardens and various plantings. The gardens' blend of contemporary designs with the preservation of some of Manning's original "wild garden" plantings earned them a place in the Garden Club of America Collection at the Smithsonian Institution's Archives of American Gardens (AAG) in the fall of 2017.

"We're looking forward to extending our series of successful auction sales in Connecticut with this impressive home," noted David Ashcroft, Platinum's director of business development. "It offers such incredible value, some of our own team members have even remarked they might place a bid."

Platinum, a firm that specializes in the non-distressed auction sale of multimillion-dollar homes on behalf of their owners throughout the country, has been conducting more business in the state during the past few years, and has experienced an uptick in inquiries from Connecticut homeowners, according to Trayor Lesnock, its president and founder. "Given the way the economic landscape and the luxury residential markets have changed in Connecticut, we're pleased to be seeing 5, 6 and 7-bidder audiences at our auctions. We know there are many frustrated sellers here looking for a sale, quite a few of whom seem to own multiple properties in Connecticut. They're ready to do something better with their capital than have it languish in a residential home."

Prominent features of the Ridgefield property include a cozy, gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and wood-burning fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, indoor conservatory, game room, and a large master suite with beautiful views of the surrounding landscapes. Historic elements such as original flooring and wood-burning fireplaces are balanced with modern features like Swarovski doorknobs and a whole-house water purification system.

Open house previews of the property are being held from 12-4pm daily through Thursday, June 28th. For information on property previews, bidder registration or other auction procedures, interested parties may visit CTLuxuryAuction.com, or contact Platinum's project manager, Tawny Wolf, at 800.785.3119.

