RIDGELINE CONSTRUCTION EARNS SILVER AT 2025 ALABAMA SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Woman-owned, GAF Master Elite® contractor recognized for civic leadership and business excellence among state's top performing small businesses

ATHENS, Ala., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors has been awarded the statewide Silver Award in the 11–50 Employees category at the 2025 Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards . The honor, presented by the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) , recognizes Ridgeline as one of the top-performing growing businesses in the state.

The award was announced at the BCA/CCAA Partnership Annual Meeting on November 18, 2025, in Birmingham. Selected from a competitive field of 40 statewide finalists, Ridgeline was recognized for its exceptional business growth, community engagement, and commitment to industry leadership.

Raising the Standard in Roofing

Nominated by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce , the award highlights Ridgeline's evolution from a local family business into a regional leader.

"Roofing is a business built entirely on trust. To be recognized on a statewide level validates that doing things the right way—with transparency, safety, and genuine community care—matters," said Lauren Marsh, President and Owner of Ridgeline Construction. "This Silver Award belongs to our crews on the roofs and our support teams in the offices who show up every day ready to raise the standard for our industry."

A Year of Momentum

This statewide recognition caps a landmark year for the company. Earlier this fall, Ridgeline was named the Small Business of the Year by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.

The company attributes this consecutive recognition to its focus on quality and certification. As a GAF Master Elite® Contractor—a status held by fewer than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide—Ridgeline offers the industry's strongest warranties, including the Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has amassed hundreds of 5-star reviews for its residential and commercial projects.

About the Awards

The Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards program celebrates the impact of small businesses that serve as the economic engine of the state. Ridgeline stood alongside nine other distinguished finalists in the 11–50 Employees category, representing excellence across diverse industries including finance, restoration, and automotive retail.

"Being counted among such respected, high-performing companies from across Alabama is a win in itself," Marsh added. "We congratulate our fellow finalists for the vital work they do in their communities."

About Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors

Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors is a woman-owned, family-founded company headquartered in Athens, Alabama, with regional offices in Huntsville and Spanish Fort, Alabama; and Pensacola and Tampa, Florida. The firm specializes in residential and commercial roofing, storm damage restoration, siding, and gutters. Dedicated to quality and integrity, Ridgeline offers free inspections and 24/7 emergency response services.

For more information, visit Ridgeline's Alabama Small Business Silver Award announcement .

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors

Phone: 256-325-1345

Email: [email protected]

Website: ridgelineconstructionhsv.com

Facebook: @RidgelineConstructionHSV

SOURCE Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors