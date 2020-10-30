Ridgeline Research Launches ACVF, The "American Conservative Values ETF" Focused On Large Capitalization US Equities

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Research announces the launch of ACVF, The American Conservative Values ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) [NYSE TICKER: ACVF].

AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE VALUES ETF (ACVF)

ACVF is the first-ever ETF that will attempt to align investments with the beliefs and values of politically conservative investors. We "Boycott" companies that do not align with conservative values, bringing together a community of conservative investors.

"As a long-time passionate conservative and professional investor, I have often been frustrated watching major corporations support causes that are antithetical to my conservative ideals, beliefs, and values. I'm tired of investing in these companies! In response, I created an ETF company to service fellow conservative investors, Ridgeline Research. Our first ETF, is a large cap fund which will 'Boycott' companies that do not align with conservative values," said William "Bill" Flaig Founder and CEO of Ridgeline Research

Invest alongside your conservative friends and family. Invest in change. For additional information on the American Conservative Values ETF, please visit www.acvetfs.com

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting ACVETFS.com. Read the prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Overall stock market risks may affect the value of individual securities in which the Fund invests. The Fund is actively managed, the Adviser's investment decisions impact the Fund's performance. The Fund and Adviser are new, the ETF has only recently commenced operations. This Fund may not be suitable for all investors.

The ACVF Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Fund is structured as an ETF and as a result, is subject to special risks. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

