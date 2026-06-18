Ridgeline Roofing Acquires Freedom Roofing & Construction

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration ("Ridgeline" or the "Company"), a provider of residential and commercial roofing solutions, has acquired Freedom Roofing & Construction ("Freedom Roofing"), a trusted provider of roofing and exterior services with over a decade of experience serving homeowners and businesses across the broader Champaign, IL area. The transaction marks Ridgeline's seventh acquisition. Ridgeline is a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

"Kurt Kiser has done a phenomenal job building a trusted brand in Central Illinois, and we see tremendous opportunity to grow that presence. This acquisition strengthens Ridgeline's Midwest footprint and adds a team that shares our commitment to taking care of customers and employees," said Chris Baldus, CEO of Ridgeline.

Freedom Roofing was founded in 2014 by Kurt Kiser and has spent over a decade building lasting relationships with homeowners and businesses across Central Illinois. The Company offers a comprehensive range of exterior services, including roofing installation and repair, siding, gutters, and storm damage restoration. The Company has a customer-first approach that has made it a trusted name throughout the Champaign region.

"Joining the Ridgeline platform opens doors for our team that would have taken years to reach on our own," said Kurt Kiser. "Better resources, broader reach, and the infrastructure to keep growing without sacrificing the quality service our customers have come to expect from us."

"We are excited to welcome another strong addition to the Ridgeline family with the acquisition of Freedom Roofing," said Zach Bassi, Vice President at Bertram Capital. "The portfolio of roofing businesses reflects a consistent focus on quality and a deep commitment to our customers and communities."

Ridgeline is committed to partnering with other growth-oriented roofing and restoration companies. Interested sellers or brokers should contact [email protected] to discuss potential opportunities.

About Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration is a leading provider of roofing and restoration services, offering residential and commercial solutions with a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Ridgeline partners with skilled roofing professionals and leverages innovative technology to deliver highly responsive service. For more information, visit www.ridgeline-roofing.com.

About Freedom Roofing & Construction

Freedom Roofing & Construction is a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor based in Champaign, Illinois, serving homeowners and businesses across Central Illinois since 2014. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of exterior services, including roofing installation and repair, siding, gutters, and storm damage restoration. For more information, visit www.freedomchampaign.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, drives growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and external platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5 million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

Contacts

Bertram Capital

David Hellier, Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Bertram Capital