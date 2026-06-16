The Bluebird Group Announces Partnership with Bertram Capital

Omnichannel Commerce Services Company Enabling Brands Across the World's Largest Retail Channels

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluebird Group, LLC ("Bluebird" or the "Company"), a full-service omnichannel retail commerce services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, today announced a growth partnership with Bertram Capital ("Bertram"). Bertram's investment will support Bluebird's continued expansion and enhance its technology platform, while preserving the culture, leadership, and client-centric approach that have supported the Company's growth. Bluebird represents Bertram's fifth platform investment in Fund V. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Bluebird Group

"We are excited to partner with Bertram and continue to build on the strong foundation we have established," said Jason Kapsner, CEO and Founder of The Bluebird Group. "Bertram's experience working with entrepreneurial businesses, our shared vision for the solutions that will fuel the future of omnichannel commerce, and the unique technological capabilities of the Bertram Labs team make them the ideal partner for this next chapter. We believe Bluebird's retail expertise and Bertram Labs' technology team will combine to materially enhance our ability to support the needs of our brand partners."

Founded in 2015, Bluebird partners with consumer brands to drive growth across 9 of the world's largest retail channels, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Kohl's, Kroger, and BJ's Wholesale. The existing Bluebird leadership team will remain in their current roles, and Jason Kapsner will continue to lead the company as CEO. "My team and I are motivated by the growing need for the solutions we provide," Kapsner stated. "The requirements to manage a brand's interactions across retailers, retail media platforms as well as social and digital marketplaces continue to grow in complexity."

The Bluebird Group has grown into a trusted omnichannel commerce partner for brands at all stages of their growth cycle. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including retail media, omnichannel sales management, creative asset production, social commerce and demand generation, insights, technology, and category management, all under one roof. Bluebird's data-driven approach and deep channel expertise across major retailers enable brand partners to reach shoppers wherever they are, delivering measurable results and sustained growth.

"The Bluebird Group has built an exceptional business at the intersection of retail expertise and data-driven commerce strategy," said Jared Ruger, Partner at Bertram Capital. "The Company embodies the characteristics we look for in a Bertram investment: a large and growing market, a differentiated service offering, deep customer relationships, and a talented team that has built strong relationships with leading consumer brands. We are excited to partner with Jason and the entire Bluebird team to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth. We also see tremendous opportunity for Bertram Labs to enhance Bluebird's technology infrastructure — ultimately helping brand partners win at retail faster and more efficiently."

Bertram would like to recognize the investment banking team at Canaccord Genuity (Bluebird's sellside advisor), led by Sanjay Chadda and Lexia Schwartz, for their support in this transaction. Bertram also thanks Juan Mejia at BrightTower for his assistance as buy-side advisor.

About The Bluebird Group

The Bluebird Group is a full-service omnichannel retail commerce services company dedicated to helping consumer brands grow across the world's largest retail channels. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bluebird offers an integrated suite of services including retail media, omnichannel sales management, creative, social commerce and demand generation, insights, technology, and category management. The Company partners with brands across 9+ major retail channels — including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Kohl's, Kroger, and BJ's Wholesale — delivering data-driven strategies and hands-on expertise that drive measurable results. For more information, visit www.thebluebirdgrp.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5SM is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5 million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

Contact:

David Hellier, Partner

[email protected]

650-358-5000

SOURCE Bertram Capital