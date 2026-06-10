Ridgeline Roofing Acquires Fremont Roofing Company

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration ("Ridgeline" or the "Company"), a provider of residential and commercial roofing solutions, has acquired Fremont Roofing Company ("Fremont Roofing"), an established roofing and exterior services company serving Fremont, NE and its surrounding communities. The transaction marks Ridgeline's sixth acquisition. Ridgeline is a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

"Fremont Roofing is exactly the kind of partner we look for: a proven operator with deep roots in the community and a loyal customer base. JB Harris has built something special, and we're excited to bring Ridgeline's resources and network to help accelerate what he's already started," said Chris Baldus, CEO of Ridgeline.

Founded in 2011 by JB Harris, Fremont Roofing has built a strong reputation across Nebraska and Iowa for delivering reliable exterior services with a focus on customer experience. Its comprehensive range of services includes roofing installation and repair, siding, gutters, and gutter guard systems, with coverage spanning the greater Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area as well as rural communities throughout the region.

"We built Fremont Roofing on quality work and honest service," said JB Harris. "I'm proud of what this team has accomplished, and I believe Ridgeline will enable our future growth while maintaining the level of customer service our community has come to expect."

"Expanding Ridgeline's roofing and restoration footprint regionally through thoughtful M&A has been one of our goals," said Zach Bassi, Vice President at Bertram. "Chris and the Ridgeline team continue to identify well respected local leaders like Fremont Roofing and bring them into the Ridgeline network."

Ridgeline is committed to partnering with other growth-oriented roofing and restoration companies. Interested sellers or brokers should contact [email protected] to discuss potential opportunities.

About Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration is a leading provider of roofing and restoration services, offering residential and commercial solutions with a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Ridgeline partners with skilled roofing professionals and leverages innovative technology to deliver highly responsive service. For more information, visit www.ridgeline-roofing.com.

About Fremont Roofing Company

Fremont Roofing Company is a trusted roofing and exterior services provider based in Fremont, Nebraska, specializing in roofing installation and repair, siding, and gutter solutions. Founded in 2011, the Company is committed to delivering quality service and lasting results for homeowners and businesses across Nebraska and Iowa. For more information, visit www.fremontroofingco.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, drives growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and external platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5 million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

Contacts

Bertram Capital

David Hellier, Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Bertram Capital