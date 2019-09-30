Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Acquisition of SiEnergy, LP

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the acquisition of SiEnergy, LP ("SiEnergy" or the "Company") and its affiliated entities. SiEnergy is among the largest and fastest growing regulated natural gas local distribution companies in Texas, serving approximately 25,000 customers in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin metropolitan areas.

"SiEnergy has distinguished itself as a partner of choice for communities across Texas," said Michael Albrecht, Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "The Company's best-in-class management team and field personnel have an impressive track record. SiEnergy has more than doubled its customer base over the last several years, and it has consistently delivered safe, clean, reliable and affordable natural gas."

June Dively, Chief Executive Officer of SiEnergy, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Ridgewood, which has deep experience investing in and managing utility companies. Like us, Ridgewood is deeply committed to ensuring customer satisfaction remains the top priority as we grow."

"Ridgewood is delighted to partner with SiEnergy and to provide our investors with unique exposure to a leading U.S. utility," said Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "We look forward to collaborating with management and to building upon its success to take SiEnergy to the next level."

About Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure invests in essential infrastructure in the U.S. lower middle market on behalf of the Ridgewood Water & Strategic Infrastructure Fund. Its other investments currently include the Vista Ridge Regional Water Supply Project, an essential, long‐term contracted 142‐mile water pipeline, which is expected to supply the city of San Antonio, Texas, with approximately 20 percent of its fresh water, and Undine LLC, which owns and operates regulated water and wastewater utilities in several major U.S. markets.

The firm is part of the affiliated Ridgewood companies, a leading real asset investment manager with more than $7 billion in total capital and commitments focused on investments in infrastructure and energy.

For More Information:

Ridgewood Infrastructure

34 East 51st Street, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Phone: (212) 867-0050

Inquiries@RidgewoodInfrastructure.com

SOURCE Ridgewood Infrastructure