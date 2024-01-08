Ridgewood Infrastructure Extends its Leadership Position in the U.S. Water Sector with the Acquisition of Waste Resources Management (WRM)

News provided by

Ridgewood Infrastructure

08 Jan, 2024, 09:02 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Waste Resources Management ("WRM"), a mission-critical provider of liquids and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal serving the commercial and industrial market.

"WRM is an industry leader, operating a strategically advantaged, vertically integrated network of wastewater treatment facilities and related specialized rolling stock across several high-growth states," said Ryan Stewart, Partner at Ridgewood. He added: "WRM services are essential to its diversified customer base. We look forward to working with the WRM management team to scale the business and further enhance its service offerings."

Ryan Wurgler, CEO of WRM, said: "We are excited to join forces with Ridgewood Infrastructure, which shares our focus on fostering long-term partnerships with customers and our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability." He said: "Ridgewood has a proven track record as the leader investing in U.S. water sector infrastructure and in helping companies like ours achieve transformational growth." Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure said: "We are thrilled to add WRM to our portfolio and look forward to working together to take the company to the next level." Posner added: "Ridgewood's investment in WRM exemplifies our continued ability to create differentiated investments in essential water and wastewater infrastructure on behalf of our investors."

Ridgewood was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis.

About Ridgewood Infrastructure
Ridgewood Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market with sectors of focus including Water, Energy Transition, Transportation, and Utilities. For more information, please visit www.ridgewoodinfrastructure.com.

About WRM
WRM is a mission-critical provider of liquids and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services. WRM controls the full value chain of liquids and wastewater management including numerous treatment facilities located in high-growth regions of the U.S. For more information, please visit www.wrmco.com.

Contact Information:
Ridgewood Infrastructure
34 East 51st Street, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10022
Phone: (212) 867-0050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ridgewood Infrastructure

Also from this source

Ridgewood Infrastructure Extends its Leadership Position in the U.S. Water Sector with the Acquisition of Waste Resources Management (WRM)

Ridgewood Infrastructure Extends its Leadership Position in the U.S. Water Sector with the Acquisition of Waste Resources Management (WRM)

Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Waste Resources...
Ridgewood Infrastructure baut führende Position in US-amerikanischer Wasserbranche durch die Akquisition von Waste Resources Management (WRM) aus

Ridgewood Infrastructure baut führende Position in US-amerikanischer Wasserbranche durch die Akquisition von Waste Resources Management (WRM) aus

NEW YORK, 8. Jan. 2024 /PRNewswire/ − Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC („Ridgewood"), ein in den USA führender Investor in Infrastruktur, hat heute die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.