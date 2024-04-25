Riding a Wave of Momentum, SonicWall Debuts New Cybersecurity Management Platform at RSA Conference 2024

After securing three acquisitions, adding MSP-tailored managed services and cloud security to build out its platform, SonicWall is delivering on partner commitments

MILPITAS, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, SonicWall reinforced its ongoing commitment to its valued partners and extended its cybersecurity portfolio to include managed security services and cloud security that are tailor-made for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers). Now, SonicWall and its new solutions, including its new cybersecurity management platform will be showcased at ﷟the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, Calif., May 6-9, at Booth N-5353, North Expo Hall, at the Moscone Center.

"An unwavering commitment to SonicWall partners and customers around the globe is, and will continue to be, SonicWall's priority," said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "It's encouraging to experience the remarkable momentum sweeping across our business – It starts with taking an outside in approach and executing on that insight. As a result, SonicWall is proud to demonstrate its updated capabilities and introduce the SonicPlatform, all of which are a direct result of feedback from our partners."

SonicWall returns to RSA Conference in 2024 after introducing its revamped executive leadership team last year. It will provide insightful sessions, new technology demos and one-on-one conversations with SonicWall cybersecurity and MSP experts, and an after-hours networking event.

"As a SonicWall partner, it's invaluable to learn the latest in cybersecurity trends and technologies," said Logically CEO and SonicWall Partner Joshua Skeens. "This past year we've seen SonicWall transform, becoming even more partner friendly and focused on ensuring we have the security solutions and business tools we need to protect our customers as they do business. With the introduction of the SonicPlatform, SonicWall is ensuring that we are positioned to provide world-class security across multiple solutions in a more cohesive and efficient way."

SonicWall Partner Momentum

SonicWall's business momentum is fueled by growth in its valued partner community – with key new partner wins over the last three quarters as part of a growing trend. SonicWall's commitment to providing meaningful initiatives to its partners is paying dividends. Within the last 6-months SonicWall has offered:

New Customer Deal Registration: Partners can receive additional discounts ranging from 10% for any qualified approved opportunity to up to 50% discount for a qualified new customer.

Partners can receive additional discounts ranging from 10% for any qualified approved opportunity to up to for a qualified new customer. Tier Match +1: For a limited time, SonicWall will beat the loyalty status partners currently hold with a competing firewall manufacturer. Eligible partners can have their SonicWall partner account matched to the closest equivalent tier, plus one for 180 days.

For a limited time, SonicWall will beat the loyalty status partners currently hold with a competing firewall manufacturer. Eligible partners can have their SonicWall partner account matched to the closest equivalent tier, plus one for 180 days. Exclusive Partner Support: In addition to flexible subscription pricing, SonicWall offers exclusive technical support in addition to its Service Provider Plan. This offering allows partners priority access to tier two subject matter experts (SMEs) across the SonicWall portfolio – all with an exceptional response time.

These and other partner initiatives have led to a 42% increase in partner growth year-over-year, with 63% of new partners transacting within the same quarter they onboarded. Additionally, partners in the Service Provider Program increased 91% year-over-year.

SonicPlatform

SonicWall is proud to introduce SonicPlatform, an innovative management platform designed to unify SonicWall products into a single integrated interface. SonicPlatform is not only focused on streamlining management tasks; it also delivers the deep product integration that enables the sharing of contextual information across all enforcement points.

SonicPlatform is built to deliver on a vision of a comprehensive, intuitive, and unified management that greatly simplifies the oversight of both cloud-based and on-premises infrastructures. SonicWall has added numerous security and networking solutions, including endpoint security, wireless access, cloud email security and threat intelligence, along with its recent additions of security service edge (SSE), zero trust network access (ZTNA) and managed security services, including managed detection and response (MDR) . With the platform's unified backend for threat visibility and simplified workflows, partners will have a highly coherent end-to-end solution.

This platform is especially beneficial for MSPs and MSSPs, enabling them to efficiently manage multiple client environments, automate key tasks, reduce operational costs, enhance service delivery, and garner valuable insights—all through a single, user-friendly interface. SonicPlatform serves as a centralized hub for managing all client resources, with key features such as:

Unified Console: A single, intuitive interface for managing all clients and their resources.

A single, intuitive interface for managing all clients and their resources. Unified System Health Visibility: Comprehensive insights into the health and performance of clients' products – including maintenance needs.

Comprehensive insights into the health and performance of clients' products – including maintenance needs. Enhanced Security Management: Advanced capabilities for detecting and mitigating threats.

Advanced capabilities for detecting and mitigating threats. Expanded Inventory Management: Efficient management of clients' resources, including appliances, subscriptions, and licenses, across on-premises and cloud environments.

SonicPlatform represents a significant stride towards a more integrated, efficient, and secure management ecosystem for SonicWall's increasingly diverse suite of security solutions.

More Information

SonicWall leaders and experts will be available during the company's exhibition hours to demo and answer any questions regarding its recent acquisitions and SonicPlatform.

SonicWall | Booth 5353, North Hall | Moscone Center

Tues., May 7 : 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT Wed., May 8 : 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT

: 10 a.m. - Thurs., May 9: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT

For more information, or to request a 1-on-1 meeting with a SonicWall cybersecurity expert, please visit SonicWall.com/RSA.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE SONICWALL INC