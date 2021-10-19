Riding High Growth, Innoveo, the Swiss No-code Pioneer Announces Relocation of Headquarters to the United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions today announced the relocation of their corporate headquarters to the United States. This move aligns with their strategic plans and seeks to capitalize on rapid growth and success in the U.S. and Latin American markets. The expanded presence will enable Innoveo to co-innovate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners and clients in the industry.

Innoveo's Skye® platform is a Swiss engineered no-code platform and enables business and IT teams to collaborate and rapidly build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. With this move, the company will be headquartered in the greater New York City area enabling greater collaboration for Innoveo's U.S. employees and access to local domain and technology talent, clients, and ecosystem partners.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence and move our global headquarters to the Greater New York region. We are witnessing tremendous tailwinds and have an exciting opportunity ahead as we transform the way enterprise applications are developed," said Amir Ghaffar, CEO, Innoveo.

"The move aligns with our multi-year growth strategy and opens up tremendous opportunities for us across insurance, real estate, financial services, healthcare, and other industries. It enables us to more seamlessly collaborate and partner with our clients and partners," said Vinod Kachroo, President, Innoveo. "Bringing our employee, partner and client teams together to collaborate will help us unlock the power of our no code technology and eco-systems"

Over the last two years, Innoveo has been building its presence in the U.S. and now has a strong team of over 30 team members across product, client success, solutions, partnerships, sales, and marketing with an opportunity to increase multifold in the coming years. The US-based team members are part of a rapidly growing team spread across five continents with key offices located in Switzerland, Hungary, Spain, India, and Hong Kong.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. Our mission is to accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omni-channel solutions across insurance, financial services, real estate, and healthcare enterprises. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye® and our robust set of solution accelerators, we have a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

SOURCE Innoveo

Related Links

www.innoveo.com

