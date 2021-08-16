Riding High Growth, NinjaRMM Hires New Chief Technology Officer and Opens Downtown Austin Headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NinjaRMM , a modern remote endpoint monitoring and management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals, announced it has hired Shane Stevens as Chief Technology Officer. Shane is a proven technology leader with decades of channel and IT industry experience that will help accelerate the company's go-to-market timeline for new products while meeting industry-leading security standards. Shane is based in Houston, Texas.

"The tools and technology used by IT professionals have never faced greater scrutiny and I'm excited to play a part in building the highest quality product with a leader in the field like NinjaRMM," Shane said. "In the weeks and months ahead I look forward to familiarizing myself with NinjaRMM's development processes and plotting a path to market for new product lines."

"As NinjaRMM moves towards market leadership, we're making investments all across the business to ensure our growth is sustainable and delivers a best-in-class experience," said NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza. "Shane's addition to the Ninja team follows the hiring of our CRO, Dean Yeck, who brought decades of sales leadership that has propelled the company to new heights. Now, with Shane leading our development teams, NinjaRMM will be able to build the modern tools IT professionals need faster. I'm confident, our expanded and growing leadership team will enable us to overcome the enormous challenge that ransomware and other cyber threats present to our industry."

Finally, following the relocation of NinjaRMM's headquarters to Austin, NinjaRMM has opened its new downtown Austin office just steps from the Texas Capital building. The new location will support NinjaRMM's local hybrid-remote workforce of about 30 with plans to double that by the end of the year.

