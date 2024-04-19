Riding the Trend: Baros Maldives' Immersive Water Therapy

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with the trend of immersive water therapy in 2024, Baros Maldives' Serenity Spa stands out as an oasis of indulgent spa and beauty rituals, boasting a 50-year legacy of luxury. Nestled within a tranquil sanctuary amidst the lush Maldivian trees, the spa offers a unique experience with a 45-minute immersive water therapy session in the crystalline waters of the Baros lagoon. Following this, guests can indulge in a 90-minute tranquil healing massage incorporating natural ingredients sourced from the island's lush botanical garden. This personalized approach to water therapy is tailored to individual preferences, leading to a state of natural breathing and apnea — an invitation to experience tranquility in its purest form. Baros' dedication to providing innovative wellness experiences aligns with the growing trend of immersive water therapy, offering guests unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation opportunities amidst the tranquil beauty of the Maldives. This commitment comes as the global hydrotherapy and aquatic therapy market is anticipated to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2031.

Baros's water therapy starts with flotation and immersion as guests begin their therapy journey by the beach, expertly guided by Baros's resident yogi. Floating in the lagoon, the body achieves a state of buoyancy, shedding the burdens of gravity and the weight of everyday life, allowing for the manipulation of muscle tone freely. Through immersion, breathing becomes passive, leading to a natural state of calm. The journey then continues at Serenity Spa's serene garden treatment villas with a foot bath infused with fresh herbs from the Baros botanical garden, including ginger and Moringa. This infusion aids in circulation, reduces inflammation, and alleviates pain, among many other benefits. The body massage portion of the experience is a sensory delight, enriched with warm coconut oil and a blend of Maldivian spices, providing a true taste of the Maldives through holistic muscle release. Following the massage, guests can relax in the tranquil garden setting, allowing the therapeutic effects of the treatment to linger and deepen their sense of rejuvenation.

SOURCE Baros Maldives