RIESTER RX Shortlisted as Finalist for Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards 2024

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIESTER RX is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards 2024 . This recognition is for the agency's impactful work on the "Sickle Cell Speaks" campaign in partnership with Pfizer, specifically in the category of Website for Consumer.

"'Sickle Cell Speaks' gives a voice to patients affected by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and the website is integral to the campaign's success," said RIESTER RX Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Mirja Riester. "The campaign amplifies patients' courage and their stories in an effort to broaden understanding of SCD and to reduce stigma about this misunderstood rare condition."

SickleCellSpeaks.com is an online platform for real patients and their families. Their stories foster understanding, empathy, and awareness about the challenges and triumphs associated with this rare disease. By incorporating educational resources on the website, the campaign successfully bridges the knowledge gap surrounding SCD and dispels misconceptions.

"These honest, first-hand patient accounts are eye-opening for anyone who interacts with a SCD patient, from healthcare providers to employers, to teachers or neighbors, this was an intentional creative strategy," added Riester.

RIESTER RX created "Sickle Cell Speaks," as a stigma-defying omnichannel campaign, informed by individuals and healthcare professionals who participated in focus groups and in depth interviews. It prioritized empowering sickle cell patients and caregivers with a powerful platform to educate the public about the causes and effects of SCD. Equally important is the intent to inspire hope for everyone living with the condition.

SCD affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S., primarily within the Black community. In preparation to launch the first-ever therapy targeting the root cause of SCD, Oxbryta, Global Blood Therapeutics (acquired by Pfizer) needed a market-shaping campaign that elevated awareness about the disease and provided education.

Preparation for this work involved extensive qualitative and quantitative research to understand the audience, caregivers, healthcare professionals (HCPs), and key opinion leaders (KOLs). The insights revealed that SCD was not widely discussed within the Black community or the HCP community due to its low incidence rate and lack of therapies that addressed the root cause of the disease. This left physicians unfamiliar with the disease and patients feeling isolated and unsupported.

The "Sickle Cell Speaks" campaign has made significant strides in raising awareness and education about SCD. By providing a platform for patients and caregivers to share their stories, the campaign has helped reduce stigma and foster a sense of community. The inclusion of tools such as the American Society of Hematologists' "Find a Hematologist" tool further supports patients in finding specialized care.

"No matter the final selection in September by Fierce Pharma, it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts in creating this space for patients and caregivers," added Riester.

