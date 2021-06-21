RiffTrax Live is Back!

DENVER, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year off, RiffTrax's Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) are back in theaters nationwide with two all-new riffs on 80's B-movie classics: MST3K favorite "Hobgoblins" and the made-for-television supernatural horror film "Amityville Horror: The Evil Escapes."

Tickets for the two "RiffTrax Live" titles can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

"RiffTrax Live: Hobgoblins"

Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT & taped-delayed 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. PST AK & HI

At an abandoned old movie studio, security guards keep getting mysteriously murdered. The mystery: Why are there so many security guards for an abandoned old movie studio?! But forget that; the real secret is Hobgoblins! Cheap rubber puppets from outer space! Who vaguely resemble Gremlins! But not enough to bring on a lawsuit! Their power: they'll make your wildest fantasies come true, and then you die, laughingly and embarrassingly.

The studio's new security guard, Kevin (no relation) quickly learns the secret of the Hobgoblins, and even more quickly lets them escape. Now it's up to the inept Kevin and sexually-obsessed pals to thwart the Hobgoblins before they take over the world, or at least various neighborhoods in the Greater Los Angeles Area!

Back in the era of Mystery Science Theater 3000, Hobgoblins nearly destroyed Mike and the Bots. But the combined powers of Bill, Mike and Kevin will turn this wretched chunk of cheese into comedy gold!

" RiffTrax Live: Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes "

Tuesday, October 26 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT & taped-delayed 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. PST AK & HI

There's still evil up there at the old Amityville house. A group of priests gathers to quell the demon that has long plagued this lovely five-bed, four-bath Dutch Colonial full of old-world charm and lots of curb appeal. BUT - the evil escapes! Which should have been made obvious by the movie's title. And how does it escape? Like all evil does: by possessing a tacky floor lamp, getting sold at a garage sale and shipped to Los Angeles, where most evil household décor eventually finds a home.

Soon the demonic floor lamp begins its reign of terror in the home of an innocent family, killing pets and home repairmen, forcing children to use power tools in unsafe ways, and possessing the soul of the youngest sister Jessica, who immediately begins to act like a total jerk.

It's up to the young priest Father Kibbler to save the family and confront the evil lamp, face-to-bulb, before more people die. Okay, more people DO die, but can Father Kibbler finally put an end to it? Join Bill, Mike and Kevin in theaters nationwide for the perfect Halloween treat—a night with Rifftrax Live and Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes!

Since first partnering in 2009, the RiffTrax and Fathom Events partnership has resulted in the screening of 34 unique titles, over 60 play dates, with more than 1.1 million tickets sold for a total gross box revenue of $14.6 million (not including this year's events).

RiffTrax Live, a theatrical comedy experience, is best enjoyed with friends, and so RiffTraxians, MSTies, and comedy fans alike will meet up in theaters to enjoy the show, live on the big screen. Mike, Kevin, and Bill perform their ultra-funny commentary ("riffing") in front of a live audience, with the resulting hilarity beamed via satellite to movie theaters nationwide.

"Over the last 12 years the RiffTrax season has become a staple for fans, and we're excited to be able to bring two new live shows back to theaters this year!" Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing RiffTrax comedy to fans across the country for years to come."

"The whole RiffTrax crew is thrilled to be back live and in front of people," said RiffTrax.com CEO David Martin. "We so appreciate our fans' patience during the pandemic but cannot wait to do what we do for an audience. See you in the theaters!"

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About RiffTrax

RiffTrax is an entertainment company featuring the stars of the Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning show "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy (Tom Servo) and Bill Corbett (Crow T. Robot), bring their funny running MST3K-type commentary to movies of all kind. From riffs on the biggest Hollywood blockbusters to the worst B-movies, RiffTrax has a library of over 500 titles available at RiffTrax.com and on digital platforms everywhere. RiffTrax has also produced five prime time television specials for the National Geographic Channel. RiffTrax releases a newly riffed movie, short film or TV program each week, and performs the RiffTrax Live comedy series four times a year where a movie is riffed live and simulcast into over 700 theaters across North America. Our brand-new RiffTrax app on iOS and Android magically syncs our Riffs to the biggest blockbuster movies like Star Wars, Twilight and Harry Potter. RiffTrax was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To find out more about RiffTrax, visit www.rifftrax.com/aboutus .

