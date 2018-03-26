RiffTrax Makes Sci-Fi Sushi Out of 'Space Mutiny' in Movie Theaters Nationwide For Two Nights This June

Tickets for "RiffTrax Live: Space Mutiny" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Presented in more than 700 select cinemas by RiffTrax and Fathom Events, "RiffTrax Live: Space Mutiny" screens live on Thursday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. PT with an encore presentation on Tuesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

One of the funniest films featured on Mystery Science Theater 3000 in the Emmy® Award nominated show's 11-year run, "Space Mutiny" is a hilariously bad sci-fi epic that's guaranteed to have you in stitches. Combine a wardrobe of spandex and tinfoil; a set boasting AstroTurf® and spray-painted floor buffers; and special effects that, well, aren't so special, and you've got one of the most hysterical cheeseball movies to ever come out of the '80s. Grab your friends and have a riot with this underground cult hit.

"Since 2009, RiffTrax has been creating hilarious and fun experiences for fans in movie theaters nationwide," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "With 'Space Mutiny,' we know that Mike, Kevin and Bill will bring two nights of laughs to kick off the summer cinema season."

"We're excited to revisit 'Space Mutiny' because not only was it a favorite of the MST3K audience, it was a favorite of the writers," Michael J. Nelson of RiffTrax said. "And spending screen time with Reb Brown again will be like seeing an old friend. An old friend who wears shiny silver pants."

"RiffTrax Live: Space Mutiny" is the 27th original title event broadcast to movie theaters since Fathom Events and RiffTrax began their partnership in 2009.

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 912 locations and 1,427 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

RiffTrax is an entertainment company featuring the stars of the Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning show "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Comedians Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy (Tom Servo) and Bill Corbett (Crow T. Robot), bring their funny running MST3K-type commentary to movies of all kind. From riffs on the biggest Hollywood blockbusters to the worst B-movies, RiffTrax has a library of over 500 titles available at RiffTrax.com and on digital platforms everywhere. RiffTrax has also produced five prime time television specials for the National Geographic Channel. RiffTrax releases a newly riffed movie, short film or TV program each week, and performs the RiffTrax Live comedy series four times a year where a movie is riffed live and simulcast into over 700 theaters across North America. Our brand-new RiffTrax app on iOS and Android magically syncs our Riffs to the biggest blockbuster movies like Star Wars, Twilight and Harry Potter. RiffTrax was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To find out more about RiffTrax, visit www.rifftrax.com/aboutus.

