Rifles Market to grow by USD 766.5 Million from 2024-2028, driven by rising global defense spending and AI-powered market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global rifles market size is estimated to grow by USD 766.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing defense spending globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus of vendors on new product launches. However, growing concerns over product recalls for vendors poses a challenge.Key market players include Accuracy International Ltd, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc, Browning Arms Co, Ceska zbrojovka as, Colts Manufacturing Co LLC, Daniel Defense LLC, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., FN America LLC, Heckler and Koch, Howa Machinery Ltd, RemArms LLC, Savage Arms Inc, SIG Sauer Inc., Smith and Wesson Brands Inc, STEYR ARMS GmbH, Sturm, Ruger and Co Inc, Taurus Holdings Inc, TDJ Buyer LLC, Weatherby Inc, and Winchester Repeating Arms.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rifles Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Semi-automatic rifles, Bolt-action rifles, Automatic rifles, and Others), Type (Small caliber rifles, Medium caliber rifles, and Large caliber rifles), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accuracy International Ltd, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc, Browning Arms Co, Ceska zbrojovka as, Colts Manufacturing Co LLC, Daniel Defense LLC, Fabbrica dArmi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., FN America LLC, Heckler and Koch, Howa Machinery Ltd, RemArms LLC, Savage Arms Inc, SIG Sauer Inc., Smith and Wesson Brands Inc, STEYR ARMS GmbH, Sturm, Ruger and Co Inc, Taurus Holdings Inc, TDJ Buyer LLC, Weatherby Inc, and Winchester Repeating Arms

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global rifles market is witnessing a notable trend with vendors focusing on new product launches to cater to various consumer needs and boost competitiveness. For instance, Ruger introduced the Ruger LC Carbine in 10mm Auto on September 9, 2024. This lightweight rifle carbine comes with a 16.25-inch threaded barrel, adjustable folding stock, Ruger Rapid Deploy folding sights, and ambidextrous controls. Weighing just 28.6 inches in length, it is an ideal choice for shooters. Another innovation, the CZ 457 CARBON, was launched by CZ on November 5, 2023. This rimfire rifle features an advanced composite barrel, offering reduced weight, efficient heat dissipation, and minimized vibrations. The steel core of the barrel is cold hammer forged and equipped with a MATCH chamber for impressive accuracy. The CZ 457 CARBON, weighing only 2.15 kg, is the lightest model in its series, making it suitable for extended shooting sessions and various applications. These product launches underscore a strategic focus on innovation and versatility, enabling vendors to expand their offerings and strengthen their market positions. This continuous trend of product development and introduction is anticipated to fuel growth in the global rifles market.

The Rifles Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand from various sectors. Sniper rifles are a key segment, with sniper squadrons at military bases continuously upgrading their technology for warfare gear. Cutting-edge weapons like self-steering projectiles and high-precision long-range guns are in high demand. Military hardware expenditure, terrorist activities, and public safety concerns are driving this trend. Civilian sectors, including law enforcement and hunting activities, also contribute to the market. Modern ammunition and assault rifles, light machine guns, designated marksman rifles, and general-purpose machine guns are popular choices. Lightweight design and firing types, including non-automatic and semi-automatic, are also important considerations. Battlefield topography and terrorist attacks influence the type of rifles chosen. Overall, the Rifles Market is a dynamic and evolving industry.

Market Challenges

The global rifles market is currently facing a significant challenge due to the increasing concerns over product recalls. A recent example is the voluntary recall initiated by Sig Sauer on April 4, 2023 , for their SAUER 100 hunting rifles in caliber 6.5 x 55 SE. During routine quality checks, the company identified a potential safety issue where a specific batch of barrels did not meet their quality standards. This defect could lead to premature weakening or fatigue of the barrel material after a high number of shots, posing a risk of damage to the rifle and potential injury to the shooter. Recalls can have substantial financial implications for vendors, involving not only the direct costs of replacing or repairing defective products but also potential legal liabilities and long-term impact on market share. Manufacturers must invest in advanced quality assurance technologies and testing protocols to mitigate the risk of defects and recalls. However, the inherent complexities of firearm manufacturing mean that the threat of recalls remains a persistent challenge. Vendors must remain vigilant and implement proactive risk management strategies to protect their reputation and market position. Despite these efforts, the growing global rifles market, driven by both civilian and military demand, puts increased pressure on manufacturers to ensure impeccable product quality. The financial and reputational consequences of recalls can significantly hinder market growth during the forecast period. Thus, maintaining high manufacturing standards and rigorous quality control processes is crucial for vendors to mitigate risks and succeed in this competitive market.

The Rifles Market encompasses various types of firearms, including automatic rifles and shotguns, used for military applications and sports activities. The market faces challenges from geopolitical disputes and terror attacks, necessitating procurement initiatives for weapons modernization. Law enforcement agencies require advanced precision weapon systems for homeland security and mass shootings response. Military capabilities are enhanced with armor-piercing weaponry, self-steering bullets, and sniper accessories. Geopolitical conflicts and defense budgets drive the demand for customized weapons and high-tech weapons like anti-material rifles and fire control systems. The defense sector prioritizes automation in bullet loading and production contracts for cartridges like the 8 mm. Gun ownership and firearm laws impact market growth, while semi-automatic and automatic weapons remain in focus due to their military and civil applications. The market also caters to defense spending on armored vehicles, main battle tanks, and armored personnel carriers.

Segment Overview

This rifles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Semi-automatic rifles

1.2 Bolt-action rifles

1.3 Automatic rifles

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Small caliber rifles

2.2 Medium caliber rifles

2.3 Large caliber rifles Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Semi-automatic rifles- The Rifles Market refers to the industry that manufactures and sells rifles for various uses, including hunting, sporting, and military applications. Companies in this market produce different types of rifles, such as bolt-action, semi-automatic, and lever-action, using materials like wood, polymer, and metal. They also offer customization options and provide after-sales services. The market's growth is driven by factors like increasing demand for hunting and shooting sports, technological advancements, and government contracts.

Research Analysis

The Rifles market encompasses a wide range of firearms used for various applications, including public safety, hunting, and sporting activities. With the rising threat of terrorist activities and geopolitical conflicts, defense expenditure has significantly impacted the market's growth. Rifles, including assault rifles, light machine guns, designated marksman rifles, and general-purpose machine guns, are in high demand due to their lightweight design and versatility. Firing types, such as semi-automatic and automatic, also influence market trends. Terror attacks and security threats have led law enforcement agencies to invest in weapons modernization, procuring rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles. Geopolitical tensions and military capabilities further fuel the demand for armor-piercing weaponry and procurement initiatives for main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and armored vehicles. The sniper rifle market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing importance of long-range precision shooting in military and law enforcement operations.

Market Research Overview

The Rifles market encompasses a wide range of firearms designed for various applications, including public safety, hunting, and sporting activities. Rifles come in various types, including assault rifles, light machine guns, designated marksman rifles, and general-purpose machine guns. Their design features lightweight structures, different firing types such as non-automatic, semiautomatic, and automatic, and are used for military applications and sports activities. Geopolitical disputes, terrorist activities, and law enforcement agencies drive the demand for rifles and related arms and ammunition. The defense sector is a significant contributor to the market, with procurement initiatives and soldier modernization programs driving weapons modernization. Rifles are also used in conjunction with other military hardware like armored vehicles, main battle tanks, and armor-piercing weaponry. Technology plays a crucial role in the development of rifles, with advancements in automation, bullet loading, self-steering bullets, and sniper accessories. Gun ownership laws and firearm laws vary by region, influencing the market dynamics. The sniper rifle market is a niche segment, with purchases driven by military bases and sniper squadrons. The market also caters to civil applications, with high-tech weapons finding use in homeland security and counter-terrorism efforts. The Rifles market is influenced by geopolitical tensions, security threats, and mass shootings, making it a dynamic and evolving industry.

