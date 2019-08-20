RIG 700 Wireless Gaming Headset Takes Ultra-Lightweight to the Next Level

The newest addition to the RIG gaming line delivers a durable, precise and ultra-lightweight wireless gaming experience. With up to 12-hours of battery life, the RIG 700 Series is designed to endure an all-night raid or those intense competitive gaming sessions. The RIG 700 series is now available for Xbox One (HX), PlayStation (HS) and Windows PC (HD).

Available in a variety of new colors and patterns and equipped with a game/chat balance dial easily accessible on the earcup, players can perfect the precise audio levels that work for them. RIG 700 HX and HD versions feature Windows Sonic surround-sound to boost game audio the way game designers intended – giving them a competitive edge.

"Lightweight comfort and wireless design are two must-haves we consistently hear gamers are looking for in their favorite gaming headset," said Corey Rosemond, Global Director, Marketing and Business Development at Poly. "Not only does RIG 700 Series answer that call, but it also brings competitive gamers the audio precision they crave, and endurance build that they need to rack-up their wins and get totally immersed in gameplay."

RIG 700 Series, available in HX, HS and HD editions, includes performance-boosting features, such as:

Game/Chat Balance Dial : You'll never have to choose between "too loud" and "too quiet." Dial in the perfect balance for your play style

: You'll never have to choose between "too loud" and "too quiet." Dial in the perfect balance for your play style Adjustable Mic Monitoring : Hear exactly what your team hears, so the only times you're yelling are when you're winning

: Hear exactly what your team hears, so the only times you're yelling are when you're winning Up to 30 feet of Wireless Range : Step away from your game and stay connected with the fully dedicated wireless audio connection with the RIG 700 headset and wireless base

: Step away from your game and stay connected with the fully dedicated wireless audio connection with the RIG 700 headset and wireless base 40 mm Drivers with Bass Tubes : High-quality, full-range audio with substantial bass and articulated mid-range for high-frequency detail and auditory acuity

: High-quality, full-range audio with substantial bass and articulated mid-range for high-frequency detail and auditory acuity Removable Noise-canceling Mic: Let team members hear your game calls clearly and easily detach for solo sessions

"A 2019 survey conducted by IDC revealed that hardcore gamers are playing more than 15 hours per week," said Lewis Ward, Research Director of gaming and VR/AR at IDC. "Which means headset comfort and ultra-lightweight design, in addition to premium audio, can be crucial in terms of helping these players stay focused, avoid fatigue and gain a competitive edge."

Pricing and Availability

RIG 700 Series for use with Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC is available at Walmart in the US and at Argos in the UK. For more information on pricing and availability of RIG 700 Series, please visit:

