Rigani Press Announces Breakthrough Book for Health IT and Medical Leaders to Forge the Road to Responsible AI

Rushing Headlong: Health IT's Legacy and the Road to Responsible AI by Dr. S. Yin Ho is an indispensable book about the current state of health information technology and how responsible AI could reshape our U.S. healthcare system to be more effective.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigani Press announces the release of the groundbreaking book Rushing Headlong: Health IT's Legacy and the Road to Responsible AI, by Dr. S. Yin Ho, a visionary who has founded and led health IT companies and initiatives over the past twenty-five years.

In this timely and provocative work, Dr. Ho explores why, even in an age swamped with digital information, it is still challenging for patients to access their own health data or find the right clinical trial, and for physicians to break free from constrictive, one-size-fits-all technology. Blending personal stories with unflinching industry analysis, Rushing Headlong reveals how conflicting economic incentives and regulatory inertia have left healthcare frustratingly fragmented.

The book is a must-read for anyone interested in technology, healthcare, and AI including physicians, patients, policymakers, C-level executives in health IT and clinical trial organizations, and healthcare AI entrepreneurs.



Rushing Headlong is not just another book about the promise of AI in healthcare. It explains the complexity of the structure underlying the healthcare system as we know it has disappointed many, but for which a responsible approach to AI may change its course for the better.

Already receiving praise and endorsements from healthcare and technology leaders, Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna writes: "Amid the noise of acceleration, Rushing Headlong reminds us that progress without purpose is peril. Its stories are urgent, universal, and deeply human– offering clarity for anyone determined not just to keep pace but to shape the future with intention."

Health tech economist J.D.Kleinke, author of many health, business and policy books including Oxymorons: The Myth of a U.S. Health Care System, provides an insightful foreword that puts the backdrop of this journey into perspective.

"Health IT was meant to bring innovation to patients and physicians and instead has been used to support healthcare transactions, increasing the gap between clinical care and clinical research, making it difficult to encourage a patient-centric healthcare system," notes Dr. Ho.



Rushing Headlong serves as an urgent call to action for thoughtful development of responsible AI for health IT with the purpose of creating a health system that returns agency to patients, physicians, and supports better research.

The book is available at Amazon and will be available at booksellers everywhere in January 2026.



About S. Yin Ho, MD, MBA

S. Yin Ho, MD, MBA has spent more than two decades at the forefront of health information technology, clinical research, and digital health innovation. A Yale-trained emergency physician with an MBA from Harvard Business School, she has led health IT initiatives at Pfizer, Medidata, and Aetion. She founded the health economics analytics firm Context Matters (later acquired by Clarivate), and most recently served as interim CEO of Veradigm, where she spearheaded a key acquisition to develop health-specific generative AI models with electronic health records to support clinical research.



