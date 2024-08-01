RIGBY LAUNCHES ORGANIC SQUEEZE POUCH TREATS FOR DOG

First-of-its kind lickable dog treats create a new category with quality ingredients at the forefront.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rigby announced the launch of its organic squeeze pouch treats for dogs. Rigby is the first high-value lickable dog treat to hit the market, aiming to disrupt the category with a multi-faceted growth strategy and plans to scale the brand rapidly. Quality is at the forefront of the brand, all pouches are made with organic ingredients sourced from some of the best farms in the U.S.

At launch, chicken and beef pouches will be available, with more flavors coming soon and an exciting product roadmap.

Rigby is an organic squeeze pouch treat for dogs ideal for adventures and training. Take a resealable pouch with you wherever you go to give your dog a nutritious treat with no fillers.

Rigby Beef: Marin Sun Farms Organic Beef, organic sweet potato and organic spinach.

Rigby Chicken: Mary's Free-Range Organic Chicken, organic butternut squash, organic peas, and organic olive oil

"At Rigby, we believe that dogs deserve the same level of nutritional excellence as every other member of the family," said Harry Adolphus, Co-CEO and Founder, Rigby Pets. "The pet industry is quickly evolving, and we are among those brands at the forefront of the change. Not only are our pouches treats you can feel good about giving your pups, but when you give your dog a Rigby pouch it's more than just a treat, it's a bonding experience."

Rigby pouches are convenient, portable, and mess-free. The spout is designed to target sensory stimulation - ideal for training and motivating your dog through high-value rewards.

"Lickable treats are the best-kept secret in the professional dog world. Rigby is a solution that will change how pet professionals and parents engage with their pups, said Nick Carrel, Co-CEO and Founder, Rigby Pets; Owner, Barking Buddhas. "The convenience of the resealable no-mess pouch makes it easy to bring Rigby everywhere your dog goes, it's super-high-value, which is the perfect training tool to hold the dog's attention and guide them in any situation."

You can purchase Rigby on Rigbypets.com , Amazon and from July- September, Rigby will be available at New York City's acclaimed Pop Up Grocer . Rigby is backed by investors who are dog lovers at heart and are betting big on disrupting the dog treat industry and offering a product with unwavering quality standards.

About Rigby Pets :

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Rigby is the first-ever premium squeeze pouch company for dogs, striving to cultivate better relationships between humans and their pups. We believe that dogs deserve the same level of nutritional excellence as every other member of the family. All Rigby pouches are made with 100% organic ingredients, no fillers, binder or preservatives, and are sourced from some of the best quality farms in the country. For more information about the company, products and how to purchase, visit rigbypets.com.

