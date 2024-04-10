Rigel Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Apr 10, 2024, 16:30 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to Rigel's Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 407,325 stock options to nine non-executive employees on April 4, 2024, and 187,500 stock options to Lisa Rojkjaer, Rigel's Chief Medical Officer, on March 27, 2024, vesting over four years with a one-year cliff. Additionally, on March 27, 2024, Ms. Rojkjaer was granted 187,500 stock options to vest upon achievement of certain future performance conditions, subject to her continuous service to the Company on such vesting date.

Rigel is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Rigel 
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com

