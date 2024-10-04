Rigel Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oct 04, 2024, 08:05 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to Rigel's Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 35,944 stock options to fifteen non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com

