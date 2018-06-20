Rigel Announces Poster Presentations at FOCIS Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Dr. Anne-Marie Duliege, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting two posters on fostamatinib at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, June 20-23, 2018.
Poster presentation details:
Thursday, June 21st, 6:25–7:30pm PDT
Fostamatinib, an Oral Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, in Adult Persistent/Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP): Safety and Efficacy Results From Patients Who Converted From Placebo Onto the 049 Open-Label Extension Study
Poster Number: T.96
Abstract Number: 450284
Poster presentation details:
Friday, June 22nd, 6:15–7:30pm PDT
Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): Preliminary Results of the SOAR Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study
Poster Number: F.98
Abstract Number: 449169
About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include Phase 2 studies of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo, and Aclaris Therapeutics.
Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for full Prescribing Information.
