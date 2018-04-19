Rigel Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

Jefferies LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and a final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com, or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor. Rigel's current clinical programs include Phase 2 studies of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Information is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to Rigel's expectations regarding the completion of the proposed public offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Rigel will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Rigel and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rigel's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings with the SEC, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact: Raul Rodriguez

Phone: 650.624.1302

Email: invrel@rigel.com

Media Contact: Jessica Daitch

Phone: 917.816.6712

Email: jessica.daitich@inventivhealth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/138092/rigel_pharmaceuticals__inc__logo.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-pricing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-300633453.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rigel.com

