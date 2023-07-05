Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

News provided by

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

05 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 247,400 stock options to six non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

Rigel is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media

Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
650.624.1232
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212.600.1902
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

