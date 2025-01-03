Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

News provided by

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jan 03, 2025, 08:05 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 46,131 stock options to eight non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, its marketed products and pipeline of potential products, please visit www.rigel.com

Contact for Investors & Media
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
650.624.1232
[email protected]

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Rigel Highlights Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study Evaluating R289 in LR-MDS at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Rigel Highlights Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study Evaluating R289 in LR-MDS at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced...
Rigel Announces R289 Granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for Lower-Risk MDS

Rigel Announces R289 Granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for Lower-Risk MDS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics